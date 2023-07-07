U.S. Rep. Richard Neal pushed for changes that could allow North Adams Regional Hospital to reopen. Here's why he thinks it will succeed

NORTH ADAMS — Increased reimbursement rates will be an essential factor in keeping North Adams Regional Hospital open — if it reopens, according to U.S. Rep. Richard Neal. But it won't be the only one.
Neal, D-Springfield, spoke to The Eagle this week about the future of the facility, which hinges on a monthslong effort to obtain critical access hospital designation.
“This would mean there’s higher reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid,” Neal said.
Importantly, he said, those higher rates — combined with payments from private insurance companies — will create a patchwork of revenue that will help keep the hospital viable in the long term.
“It’s important because [Medicare and Medicaid patients] are certain payers, and then there will be a mix of private pays," he said. "That mix of private pays, Medicaid, Medicare, all of those could be very helpful in making sure that not only is there sound health care, but there’s economic health care efficiency.”
Neal points out that in places like Boston, there is a higher private pay proportion. Most Massachusetts hospitals are “very much dependent on Medicaid and Medicare for the payer mix,” he said.
“The challenge is that in rural Western Massachusetts, because you have a smaller population, there is not the same proportion,” Neal said.
News last week that North Adams Regional Hospital, now owned by Berkshire Health Systems, may reopen due to a federal regulatory change sparked joy — and some skepticism — among those in the Northern Berkshires. Neal, who said he was “optimistic” in the prospects of success, was well-involved with the change.
BHS purchased the hospital shortly after it closed, and has since opened the emergency department, a cardiac rehabilitation unit, and resumed providing numerous outpatient services such as endoscopy, orthopedic surgery and mammography.
But it’s taken almost 10 years for the state and federal efforts to reach the point where the facility could potentially operate as a critical access hospital with 25 inpatient beds. Neal recalled a political push in the immediate aftermath of the closure of NARH; he says he never let the issue go.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which oversees critical access hospitals, proposed a regulatory change in June of last year, and finalized it in November. Previously, per federal guidelines, hospitals had to be located at least 35 miles away from each other by primary roads, defined as a numbered state or federal highway with at least two lanes going in each direction.
Last year’s change made an exception for hospitals located around secondary roads — or one-lane highways — and mountainous regions. Such health centers only have to be 15 miles away from the nearest hospital. That allows the North Adams facility, and hospitals in rural areas around the country, to pursue or convert to the designation.
In response to questions from The Eagle, a CMS spokesperson said in an emailed statement that, “Changes or updates to any of the health and safety standards for any provider or supplier are the result of many factors, including stakeholder comments, changes to the current standards of practice, and legislative changes.”
A critical access designation triggers increased cost-based reimbursement for provided services, which Berkshire Health Systems President Darlene Rodowicz said will prevent a reopened North Adams Regional Hospital from operating at a loss. According to the CMS, that means a reimbursement rate of 101 percent.
Neal said he has been in touch with CMS Director Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, as well as President Joe Biden and others on the topic of the restrictive geographic regulations.
“I also made the argument that … the single-lane highways during winter are very difficult for people in North County to get to South County,” Neal said.
Neal said other lawmakers pushed for the regulatory change as well. So far this year, two new hospitals have received critical access designation — one in Tennessee and one in Arizona, according to a CMS spokesperson.
As for North Adams Regional Hospital’s application process, the CMS spokesperson said, “we are not in receipt of any Acute Hospital/CAH applications from North Adams Regional Hospital at this time.”
“Generally, an applicant must first be certified as a hospital, and then subsequently the hospital may apply to convert to CAH status,” the spokesperson wrote. “North Adams Regional Hospital voluntarily terminated its Medicare Acute Hospital certification effective 03/28/2014 and is currently not a Medicare-certified hospital.”
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal helped change regulations that made it possible for a hospital to return to North Adams
Because it would be considered a new hospital, the North Adams facility will need to go through the state’s determination of need and hospital licensure process. Once the state’s Bureau of Health Care Safety and Quality makes a recommendation, the CMS will make the final decision on the designation.
Neal highlighted a report he authored as chair of the Ways and Means Committee that was published in 2020: “Left Out: Barriers to Health Equity for Rural and Underserved Communities.” He says it was part of the push for the regulatory change and to make North Adams Regional Hospital feasible.
“Several factors drive hospital closures and limited access to care in underserved communities, including the low volume of patients, the high rate of uninsured patients combined with lower rates of commercial payers, challenges attracting health providers, and fixed costs of delivering care in resource-strapped settings,” the report reads.