NORTH ADAMS — Voting is about to get underway in an election that will see voters elect the first woman as mayor in the city’s history.

Polls open at 9 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center on St. Anthony Drive and will close at 7 p.m.

Jennifer Macksey and Lynette Bond are vying to replace Mayor Tom Bernard, who is not seeking reelection.

The mayoral candidates are not the only ones on the ballot. There are 14 people running for nine spots on the City Council.

Also, there are two uncontested elections. Four candidates — former Mayor Richard Alcombright, incumbent Emily Daunis, David Sookey and Joshua Paul Vallieres — are running for four spots on the School Committee. Two candidates — incumbent Gary F. Rivers and Diane Gallese Parsons — are running for two spots on the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District School Committee.