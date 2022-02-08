Water main break closes northbound lane of Route 8 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Motorists heading north on Route 8 were being detoured to the east Tuesday evening as crews worked at the scene of a water main break.
In a post to its Facebook page, Cheshire Police said the road was open to southbound traffic only. Motorists were urged to find an alternative route.
The break first surfaced about midday, and crews were deployed to the area to pinpoint the leak, which was believed to be between Dery Funeral Home and Pump House Road.
Motorists heading north were being detoured down Church Street to School Street, then to Richardson Street and back to Route 8 to the north of the problem area, police said.