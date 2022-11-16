Heritage State Park museum remains closed as North Adams deals with mold, roof leaks

NORTH ADAMS — Closed until further notice, says a paper sign on the door of the museum at the Western Gateway Heritage State Park. A voice message on the museum's mailbox repeats the message.

The museum, which focuses on the creation of the Hoosac Tunnel, is run by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and its building is owned by the city.

A leaky roof forced the closing roughly a month ago, said Mayor Jennifer Macksey. "We've temporarily fixed the roof. We had to do some mold remediation ... which should be underway this week."

It's not a long-term roof fix, but it should last the winter, she said. "We're definitely in need of a new roof," Macksey said. It is a "mess that I inherited," she added.

When asked about the museum closing, a DCR spokesperson said the city was handling the renovation work and directed all questions to the city.

Leaks in the roof are not new. Last fall, the museum was temporarily closed due to both a leaking roof and insect infestations problems.

"The roof leak is obviously an issue that we are attempting to deal with," William Meranti, the city's building inspector, said last October. "It's only an issue when it rains, as bad as that sounds." He could not immediately be reached Wednesday for comment.

It is unclear when the museum will reopen.