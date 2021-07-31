WILLIAMSTOWN — This summer, some employees at Wild Oats Market apparently were not satisfied with the union.
So, a group of workers moved to decertify the union in June, according to documents from the National Labor Relations Board obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Seventeen people signed the petition — all their names are redacted — to the NLRB to decertify the union.
"The undersigned employees of Wild Oats Market do not want to be represented by UFCW, Local 1459," reads the petition filed June 11.
In February 2016, 45 employees voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1459, citing the desire for better communication with management and a more equitable pay system, The Eagle previously reported.
If at least one-third of employees sign a decertification petition, a vote is taken on whether the union will continue to represent workers. According to the petition the employees submitted, there are 30 employees in the bargaining unit.
A vote on the union never took place. About a week after filing the petition, it was withdrawn through a phone call, an NLRB spokesperson said.
An effort to get more information from employees at Wild Oats Market was not successful.
"The petition to decertify was not filed by UFCW Local 1459," Crystal Bouchie, a union representative from UFCW Local 1459, wrote in an email to The Eagle.
"But regardless it has been subsequently withdrawn. Local 1459 intends to maintain representation at Wild Oats Market and we are starting new contract negotiations with Wild Oats Market this coming week."
A three-year union contract between Wild Oats and the UFCW Local 1459 was signed in 2018, according to NLRB documents.