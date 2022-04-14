Starting in the fall, no more student loans for Williams College students

WILLIAMSTOWN — Soon, students who receive financial aid won't have to take out loans to go to Williams College.
In the fall, loans will no longer be part of financial aid packages — instead they will be replaced with grants, the school announced Wednesday.
"Starting with the fall 2022 semester, all students receiving financial aid will receive 100 percent of their Williams award in the form of grants that do not need to be repaid," Williams President Maud S. Mandel said in a letter to students, faculty and staff.
The school says is has long been trying to lower "the true cost of college," like including free textbooks in financial aid packages. It says Williams is the first college in the country to rid financial aid packages of loans.
"The all-grant initiative is a major new step on our path toward true affordability," said Liz Creighton, dean of admission and student financial services, in a statement. "It’s all part of ensuring that the exceptional students we admit can focus on what they’ll learn — not what they and their families earn.”
Currently about half of students receive financial aid, and the change will cost about $6.75 million, according to the college. The lowest-income families, who already did not have packages with loans, will see nearly $16,000 in grants in four years, while middle-income families will see an additional $35,000 in grants in four years. For the 2022-23 school year, tuition is $61,450, according to the college's website.
Another policy shift: Campus jobs will no longer be required to get financial aid.
"The new program will not preclude you from working on campus if you choose to," Mandel wrote in her letter. "The difference is that you will be free to choose the employment options that are right for your goals and will be able to keep your earnings for savings, family support or other needs."
Williams junior Eunice Kim has done a variety of jobs in her time at the college, including working as a teaching assistant and an admission office ambassador.
“When I first got here I was eager to get into my studies, but needed to find a job to earn money," she said in a statement. "Now students like me will be able to dedicate those gained hours to classes, extracurriculars, friends ... maybe even a little more sleep.”
Other students praised the change from loans to grants.
"It's about time the school uses its endowment for something that materially benefits students," said sophomore Elias Angulo Chen, sitting outside on campus on Wednesday afternoon. Moving to offer grants instead of loans is a "great move."
The only complaint, another student said, is that the change didn't come sooner. "The more inclusive it gets, the better," said student Tatiana Geroulanou.
"It's a great thing to be doing with the money Williams has," said Sasha Tucker. "It's going to change people's experience in a huge way."