Williams College's field house closes due to faulty beam

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williams College is keeping people out of the Towne Field House, the campus recreation center, whose future is in doubt because of a structural problem with one of its support beams.
The college last month closed the 55-year-old field house, a multipurpose athletic building that has a track and a rock-climbing wall.
The school's softball team, coached by Assistant Athletic Director Kris Herman, usually uses the field house, and on Tuesday, Herman said the beam problem is no surprise. “The idea that we’ve been playing in this building that’s been more or less falling down for a long time is disheartening,” she said.
Associate Vice President for Campus Planning and Operations Rita Coppola-Wallace told The Eagle on Tuesday that the engineer studying the problem has not mentioned any risk of the building's collapse.
“That has not been conveyed to us," Coppola-Wallace said. "It’s just, ‘Keep people out.’”
It’s possible, she said, that the field house will be demolished.
“Sure, demolition is an option,” Coppola-Wallace said. “It’s not one we’re proceeding with at this moment because we don’t have all the facts yet.”
Jim Reische, spokesman for the college, recently told The Eagle that students using the climbing wall noticed it was pulling away from the interior wall of the building, and alerted the college’s facilities team.
The field house is supported by a set of arching, glue-laminated, wood beams. Upon investigation, an engineer found that the end of one of the beams "had significantly deteriorated," Reische said.
Williams hired structural engineers to determine if fixing the field house is cost-effective. The college already was planning for a new athletic building before the problem with the beam was discovered.
For now, the college is finding other spaces for students to use. Competitions and other athletic events have moved to outdoor sites. In the event of inclement weather, some activities have moved to Lasell and Chandler Gym. Reische said the college also will consider renting space off campus if necessary.
An anonymous alumni donor, motivated by admiration for Williams athletics and its coaches, is giving $1 million to the school to rent alternative spaces for athletes to train in. The money also may be used to pay for remediation of the field house, Reische said.
The donation was made, Reische added, to honor Herman, who has been at Williams 20 years, and Pete Farwell, the retiring men’s and women’s cross-country coach and former track and field coach.
Herman said the closing has affected the softball team’s schedule. Rain would force the team indoors, she said, and Towne Field House, with its convenient location, had been an adequate option.
“I hope we have another space that replicates it because right now, if it was February, we would be practicing in Chandler Gym,” Herman said. “At Chandler we can’t play softball.”
Updates to the athletic resources are needed, she said. "It does feel like coaches and the athletic department, many of us have been here a long time, have been saying for years, asking, pleading, for some work on our facilities including the field house, and it feels like it’s fallen on deaf ears.”
Reische said a campus task force, led by Athletic Director Lisa Melendy, will develop short- and long-term plans for the field house, and the college will keep the campus and community informed about such efforts.
In a recent interview, Haley Jefferson, a senior on the squash team, said she had used the field house occasionally.
“I’ve only gone to the climbing wall in there a few times. The college just opened a new place to climb, the Bouldering Barn in Pond House garage,” Jefferson said. “There are so many sports that use the field house, like softball and track. I’m just not on those. The squash team only uses the gym.”
Jefferson mentioned that the field house closing would be a bigger deal this year if it happened at a different time. But with the more temperate weather, athletes can practice outside.
Freshman Maya Barr said she doesn’t use the field house much, but she worries its closing could affect the orientation process.
“I’m planning to help out with next year’s orientation, and the field house played a big role in facilitating that,” Barr said. “We have these 'Wolf Trips,' which are hiking trips, during orientation, and basically all the gear and set-up is in the field house. And then on the first night we often sleep in the field house.”
Not having Towne for orientation, she said, "would personally be the biggest loss for me.”