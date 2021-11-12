WILLIAMSTOWN — To advance the concept of “True Affordability” at Williams College, the school no longer will require financial aid recipients to pay a total of $6,000 of their summer earnings over four years to offset some of the cost of attendance.
Williams is among the first schools in the country to entirely eliminate students’ summer earnings requirement for all four years, according to a statement released by college spokesman Greg Shook.
The college’s Summer Exploration Initiative augments the college’s need-based financial aid policies and is “part of a larger commitment to help ensure that all students can experience the totality of a Williams education,” the statement said.
Typically, financial aid packages at Williams and most other colleges include a so-called summer earnings contribution, which requires that students contribute a sizable portion of what they earn during the summer toward the cost of attendance. As a result, students receiving financial aid often are forced to bypass opportunities to explore unpaid internships, research fellowships, service programs, or travel experiences so that their families aren’t faced with a greater financial burden.
The college’s Summer Exploration Initiative eliminates the summer contribution for all years of enrollment, thus reducing the average total cost to aided students and their families by $6,000.
“I am thrilled about this change,” said President Maud S. Mandel. “I consider a Williams education to be a 12-month experience, with summers offering prime opportunities to learn, grow and explore career options to the fullest.”
The Summer Exploration Initiative is a big part of the school’s commitment to “True Affordability,” a comprehensive approach that looks at tuition, room and board, and at the lower-profile costs, like for textbooks and course materials, health insurance, travel, summer storage, study away, unpaid internships and others that prevent students from accessing the variety of opportunities at the college.
“At Williams, we’ve expanded our financial aid program to cover these costs without compromising our need-blind admission policy,” said Liz Creighton, dean of Admission and Student Financial Services. “We’ve also updated our financial aid methodology, significantly reducing the cost to middle- and low-income families. It’s all part of ensuring that the exceptional students we admit can focus on what they’ll learn — not what they and their families earn.”
Students without financial aid pay the full yearly comprehensive fee, which, this year, is $74,660. The average yearly financial aid award for students receiving aid is $64,500.
About half of Williams students receiving financial aid — that is, about 25 percent of the student body — take out a federal student loan, and their average debt at graduation is about $13,500.