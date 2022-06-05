Williams College graduates told to think for themselves, find hope in history at commencement

WILLIAMSTOWN — Before awarding 37 Master’s degrees and about 515 Bachelor’s degrees, Williams College President Maud Mandel awarded several honorary degrees, including an honorary Doctor of Laws degree to Biddy Martin, president of Williams College’s arch-rival, Amherst College.
Mandel noted that she and Martin had become friends, having shared the experience of steering a college through a pandemic. Martin accepted the degree, looked as if she was headed back to her seat until Mandel noted there was another piece of business.
Now that Martin had joined the community of the Williams College Ephs, Mandel said, “it’s only appropriate that we issue a formal pardon, which we have.”
She held up a scroll for all to see. Then she explained why a pardon is in order.
Mandel explained that in 1821, Amherst was founded by a “rogue Williams College president,” who was rumored to have “absconded” with 650 books from the college library, along with several professors and students.
She said that some of Williams College’s best minds calculated that late fees since then, at 12 cents per book, per week, and adjusted for inflation, “Amherst owes us $39,058,890.”
“Instead, [Martin] can take this pardon back home with her to study,” Mandel said.
Martin, chuckling, started heading off stage, calling out to the audience that none of it is true.
Several thousand friends and family gathered on the lawn outside the college library for the Class of 2022 commencement under a sunny sky.
Another recipient of an honorary Doctor of Letters degree, Jon Meacham was also there. Meacham is an American author of several books, a historian and presidential biographer. He has served as executive editor and executive vice president at Random House, he is a contributing writer to The New York Times Book Review, a contributing editor to Time magazine and a former editor-in-chief of Newsweek. He won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography for “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House.”
During his remarks to the gathering, Meacham said the class of 2022 has experienced a great deal of crucial historical events in America, including the election of Barack Obama, the first Black president. Other historical events include the pandemic, and the first time a sitting president, Donald Trump, “sought to steal an election.”
And he noted there will be more to come.
“We are living in American democracy’s hour of maximum danger,” he said. “Ours is an age of declining trust and growing extremism; the spread of lies and the erosion of truth; the primacy of an impulse for brute power and a deadly dearth of compassion and of neighborliness. This isn’t hyperbole. It’s the raw, discernible, undeniable fact of the matter. You are graduating into an America of great peril.”
He also noted that in the past, “From Seneca Falls to Selma to Stonewall, we have moved the world toward liberty rather than tyranny.”
Meacham said that in the history of those battles for progress there is hope.
“So here’s my advice for you, and it’s at once historically-based and heartfelt, from my advancing middle age to your youth: Please, please, please don’t let any single cable network or any single Twitter feed tell you what to think. Do that for yourself. I promise you’ll be delighted with the results,” he said.
His final remarks were these: “Above all, remember, in hours of joy and of darkness, that Williams has taught you that the test of the ages is not whether you lead the good life, but a good life. Godspeed to you all.”