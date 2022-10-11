WILLIAMSTOWN — Someone defaced a memorial to Union soldiers who served in the Civil War by painting on a Confederate flag and the word “rebel,” sparking a strong reaction from the Williams College president.

“The Confederate flag and the word ‘Rebel’ are commonly used as symbols by white supremacists and other extremist factions,” Maud Mandel wrote in a letter to the college community. “The appearance of those marks is more evidence that we live in a world where people hold racist and otherwise hateful ideas. When someone defaces our campus — our own home — with symbols of those ideologies, it becomes especially personal.”

Mandel said a Williamstown resident called campus security Sunday morning to report the vandalism of the Soldiers Monument, outside of Griffin Hall.

During the past few years, statues and memorials dedicated to the Confederate army and its soldiers have been the subject of protest, vandalism and removal because many felt they memorialized a racist movement to defend slavery.

College staff had removed the markings by Monday morning, Mandel wrote.

“I will join you all in defending the right of every member of this community to live and work here free of bias or intimidation,” Mandel said.

She advised students interested in helping the anti-racism effort to visit the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’s (OIDEI) Racial Justice web page, which includes information about anti-racist and related efforts by the college community, locally and nationally.

Anyone wishing to participate should contact the OIDEI staff at diversity@williams.edu.

“Our colleagues in OIDEI, the Dean’s Office, Integrative Wellbeing Services, the Chaplains’ Office and other areas will help anyone who wants personal or group support,” Mandel said.

Campus Safety Services is conducting an investigation into the vandalism with the support of the Williamstown Police Department, according to college spokesman Jim Reische.

“The Campus Safety Services team will try to identify the person or people responsible for the graffiti,” Mandel wrote in her letter.

Mandel asked the college community to aid the investigation. "If you have any information that might be relevant, please contact CSS at 413-597-4444. If you noticed the graffiti at any time over the weekend before CSS officers came onto the scene please share that information with them, too, since it might help us pinpoint the time of the offense.”

Reische said the monument’s pedestal was scrubbed mostly clean Sunday. The cost of the cleanup was not significant.

“As members of the Williams community, we have to make this a place where everyone is equally able to pursue their education, do their work and live their lives with an equal sense of belonging,” Mandel wrote.