Williamstown voters approved spending measures at the annual town meeting, but a plan to allow mobile homes fell short

WILLIAMSTOWN — A lengthy annual town meeting resulted in the approval of multiple measures meant to help low-income homeowners or renters.
Running from 7 p.m. to past 10 p.m., the marathon town meeting featured a “no” vote on a proposal to allow mobile homes in town and a “yes” on allowing three-unit buildings in the town’s general residence zone by right. About 340 people came out to vote Tuesday.
Most supported the mobile homes measure, by a vote of 216 to 114, saying manufactured homes help with housing affordability and climate change. Those opposed said the homes lose value over time, although supporters refuted that point. But the measure required a two-thirds majority, missing it by four votes.
Voters approved $13,258,887 for Mount Greylock Regional School District, a 3.1 percent increase from last year’s allotment. The district’s budget is more than half of the town’s nearly $24 million proposed 2024 budget.
A couple residents questioned the district’s decision to remove a Diversity Equity and Inclusion director as well as a lack of art programs at the middle school.
Residents approved $9.69 million for town departments including executive, administration and finance, community development, public safety, public works and human services, a 4.1 percent increase from last year’s allotment. Several residents expressed opposition to the more than 9 percent increase in the police budget.
Voters ultimately approved $27,000 for electronic clickers to vote during town meetings.
A move to use electronic clickers for voting for the first 15 warrant articles as a way of helping people get accustomed to the devices delayed Tuesday’s proceedings somewhat.
Upon offering the motion to use the clickers for the first 15 articles, Select Board Chair Hugh Daley fielded a barrage of comments for and against the clickers, long before the electronic voting article was actually raised. Some argued that moving to a secret ballot would negate the purpose of a town meeting and knowing where your neighbors stand on issues. Others recognized peer pressure and groupthink for public votes as an issue.
After the first 15 articles, Daley moved for the electronic clicker vote to come out of order, which it did after a close 170-150 vote. Voters decided to accept the expenditure, 226-114, and to use the clickers to vote for the rest of the way.
