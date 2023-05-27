After Williamstown's town meeting, several issues, including allowing mobile homes, could return next year

WILLIAMSTOWN — Last week’s annual town meeting featured several consequential measures, including a near-miss on allowing mobile homes in town. The Eagle sought reaction from town leaders, who are weighing some of the leftover issues from town meeting for next year.
Running from 7 p.m. to past 11 p.m., the marathon meeting featured a “no” vote on a proposal to allow mobile homes in town and a “yes” on allowing three- and four-unit buildings in the town’s general residence zone by right.
Manufactured homes and zoning
Most supported the mobile homes measure, by a vote of 216 to 114, saying manufactured homes help with housing affordability and climate change. Those opposed said the homes lose value over time, although supporters refuted that point. The measure required a two-thirds majority, and missed it by four votes.
Select Board Member Stephanie Boyd, who presented the article, said the result was disappointing, but she wasn’t surprised the measure didn’t pass because any article requiring a two-thirds threshold is a challenge.
“Planning- and zoning-related bylaws can take a couple years to get through. Some of the articles we had this year were revised versions of articles we had in previous years,” Boyd said. “I hope the Planning Board brings it back."
Town Manager Bob Menicocci said the vehement disagreement of speakers on the issue is a feature of town meetings.
“The vote was very close. It gives the Planning Board an opportunity to assess if they want to carry that forward,” Menicocci said. He wagered that the board would put the measure up again, possibly after a public education campaign.
Resident Jeffrey Thomas, a former Select Board member, said south Williamstown is often not included in zoning articles, whereas north Williamstown is. Thomas suggested that this was to protect property values in the wealthier, more rural south of town.
Williamstown voters approved spending measures at the annual town meeting, but a plan to allow mobile homes fell short
“It’s a difficult issue in that that’s a rural area that we should value for its environmental services, and I think some people perceive it as, ‘That’s the area wealthy people get to live, they don’t want it changed,'” Boyd said.
Select Board Member Jane Patton thought Thomas made an “outstanding” point.
“It might be difficult to put in multi-family housing or mobile homes,” Patton said. “On a practical basis, is that likely to happen? I don’t know. On an ‘we’re all in this together’ basis, south Williamstown should be included.”
Dog leashing and ranked choice voting
Two niche proposals — a requirement of dog leashing when not on an owner’s property, and ranked choice voting for municipal elections — were ultimately tabled.
Patton was concerned with the occasional level of vitriol about the dog leashing requirement, as well as in general.
“It’s feeling harder and harder to find a middle ground,” Patton said. “During my 10 town meetings on the Select Board, it’s become more apparent. It’s the same with the dog leashing. I fear it was too big a swing in one direction.”
Patton said compromises on the dog leashing issue could be made, such as plans for dog parks or having leashing required in certain areas.
Menicocci, Boyd and Patton all said ranked choice voting will at the very least need more time for public education and ironing out the town meeting language and presentation because of its complexity.
“We weren’t quite prepared to explain it, we need to work more with Town Hall on how it might be implemented,” Boyd said.
Police budget
Residents approved $1,784,072 for its public safety budget for 2024; the current year's budget is $1,625,746. Several residents expressed opposition to the more than 9 percent increase in the police budget.
“Policing has rightfully come under some scrutiny,” Menicocci said. “During the transition to the new chief, you had [Police Chief Michael Ziemba] wearing a lot of hats — he was an acting chief, a lieutenant and he was also on patrol. You had him doing three jobs. He’s now in charge and we need to hire.”
Boyd said that when the school budget is not being increased as much as the police budget, “it seems to indicate something about our priorities.”
“Whether it does is hard to tell, but I want to look into that more now that I’m on the Select Board and have more responsibility in that area,” Boyd said. “We’ve had some issues with our policing over the years and I don’t think we’ve finished improving our approach to policing.”
Clickers
Voters ultimately approved $27,000 for electronic clickers to vote during town meetings, but not without delays and disagreement.
Some argued that moving to a secret ballot would negate the purpose of a town meeting and knowing where your neighbors stand on issues. Others recognized peer pressure and groupthink for public votes as an issue.
“On the clickers, and one person’s right to have their vote be a little more private, versus another person’s perceived right and desire to know how their fellow town residents vote, I found that interesting,” Patton said.
The town leaders mostly liked the clickers and hope they can be used to speed up town meetings. All three said they want to push for ways for more people to attend and vote at town meetings.
“It makes me crazy when we only end up with 350 people at town meeting, then for the rest of the year, anything passed or not passed, people say, ‘The town voted,’” Patton said. “The town didn’t vote. Less than five percent of the town voted.”