Mohawk Trail multiuse path in Williamstown ready for use, will formally open this fall

WILLIAMSTOWN — Time to tune up those bikes and lace up those walking shoes.
The Mohawk Trail multiuse path is open and ready for hikers and bikers on the newly paved 2.4-mile stretch. Although the contracted completion date is May 12, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials expect all work on the trail to be completed by early this fall, according to spokeswoman Judith Reardon Riley.
Meanwhile, the parking area at Syndicate Road is a work in progress, and pavement work continues at the intersection of the road and Route 7 and where the trail intersects with Cole Avenue. Other ongoing chores include pavement marking, plantings, wetland replication, seeding and final cleanup, Riley said.
The pedestrian bridge over the Green River is complete and open for use. Total cost of the project is roughly $6 million, and the primary contractor is J.H. Maxymillian Inc. of Pittsfield.
Construction began in spring 2021. The project had been in the planning stages for more than 10 years.
The project has not gone without some headaches. Earlier this summer, Williamstown officials released a notice asking users of The Spruces to give the construction site and the workers a wide berth, as tensions between locals and construction workers flared at times.
The notice said that some people had been ignoring posted signs at the work sites, and that others had been removing sedimentation controls, survey markers and signage. Some had also become involved in vocal disputes with workers.
“This is unacceptable and unsafe behavior that puts both residents and workers at risk,” the notice read. It asked residents to behave themselves.
Benches will be set in various spots along the 12-foot-wide path, which follows the Hoosic River from Syndicate Street to Main Street at The Spruces. The entire route offers views of local forests, farmlands and the Berkshire Hills.
It runs alongside the Hoosic through Cole Field, crosses over Cole Avenue and continues through the new Cole Apartments development, and crosses over the Green River near its confluence with the Hoosic River via the pedestrian bridge.
From there, it continues along the Hoosic, passing through woodlands and cornfields, moving through The Spruces to emerge at Route 2, near the North Adams city line, where it terminates for now.
There are efforts to expand the trail to the north with a possible shared-use path that would meet up with the Williamstown path at Syndicate and then run north through Pownal, Vt., and into Bennington along the old track bed of the Berkshire Hills Trolley, which went defunct in the late 1920s, leaving the unused bed.
In addition, North Adams is seeking a route through the city’s west end that eventually would meet up with the Adams stretch of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail on the south side of the city, bringing the entirety of the bike path through downtown North Adams.