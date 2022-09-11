<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Route 7 bridge closure coming next weekend in Williamstown

WilliBridge2

Moody Bridge on Simonds Road will be closed next weekend in Williamstown.

 SCOTT STAFFORD — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WILLIAMSTOWN — Moody Bridge, which crosses the Hoosic River at Route 7/Simonds Road, will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic starting at 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

Backup dates will be 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, to 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The detour around the closed bridge will follow Route 2 (Mohawk Trail) to Cole Avenue, to North Hoosac Road to Bridges Road to Sand Springs Road.

The road closure will allow workers to resurface the bridge, which will take a couple of days to complete and set properly, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Town officials are asking drivers to plan accordingly and use the alternate detour route during the bridge closure.

