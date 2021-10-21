Williamstown officials call emergency meeting, with the topic believed to be how to handle an embattled sergeant's disciplinary hearing

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Select Board held an emergency meeting Thursday morning, with the topic believed to be the day’s planned disciplinary hearing involving Sgt. Scott E. McGowan.
After convening at 8 a.m., the panel went immediately into executive section, citing an exemption to the Open Meeting Law allowing members to discuss “litigation on a police matter if an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the bargaining or litigating position of the public body ….”
The board said in its agenda for the meeting that it did not anticipate returning to open session.
It isn’t clear whether a planned 2 p.m. start to McGowan’s disciplinary hearing will take place.
On Wednesday, McGowan’s attorney, David A. Russcol, said his client planned to exercise his right for the disciplinary hearing to be open to the public.
Interim Town Manager Charles T. Blanchard said Wednesday he expected to send information early Thursday on how the public can observe the proceedings. As of 8:30 a.m., the town calendar did not list the hearing.
Russcol disclosed Wednesday that McGowan had been called to a hearing scheduled for Thursday, while also revealing that McGowan filed a complaint Tuesday with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. That document alleges that town officials retaliated against the sergeant for speaking up over the last year about issues within the police department.
McGowan has been on paid administrative leave since March 1, a step taken by former Town Manager Jason Hoch after officials received a lengthy list of misconduct allegations against McGowan prepared by all full-time members of the department. The town hired three lawyers to examine McGowan's conduct.
The complaint from local police officers alleged that McGowan had bullied and verbally harassed them. They said he had created a hostile environment and said did not have confidence in his ability to perform his assigned police work.
As Select Board members logged in to the Zoom meeting early Thursday, Andy Hogeland, the board’s chair, noted that two finalists for the job of town manager are visiting Williamstown today and Friday.
Without mentioning McGowan by name, he suggested that it would be interesting to hear how the candidates would handle the issue now playing out.
“Take this scenario,” Hogeland said, indicating that the question the town faces over the sergeant’s future with the Williamstown Police Department could say a lot about a candidate. “What would you do next?” he asked.