Cricket Creek Farm in Williamstown recalls cheese because of possible contamination

WILLIAMSTOWN — Cricket Creek Farm is recalling more than 100 pounds of cheese because it may be contaminated with an organism that can cause serious illness in vulnerable groups.
Someone who ate the cheese reported being hospitalized, and the cheese they purchased tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The organism can make healthy people ill, and an infection can cause a serious and potentially fatal infection in people with weakened immune systems or cause a miscarriage in pregnant people, according to the state Department of Public Health.
One hundred and sixty-five units of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese distributed between late March and late May, including at Wild Oats Market and Provisions Williamstown, may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.
The cheese was also available at McEnroe Organic Farm Market in Millerton, New York, the New Lebanon Farmers Market in New Lebanon, New York, and was sold to restaurants, according to the FDA's notice.
It was devastating to find out someone was sick, said Topher Sabot, an owner and head farmer.
"That is the greatest fear in food production," he told The Eagle Friday.
They are not yet sure what caused the issue and working with the state Department of Public Health and the FDA.
"We're going through a significant testing regime to try to trace the problem," Sabot said.
One of the two cheeses does use raw milk, but that doesn't seem to the be problem as the milk has repeatedly tested negative for contamination, Sabot said.
"The actual cheese we're recalling is not a large quantity especially on the scale of some food recalls in this country," he said. It's significant "but not devastating for the business."
Sophelise, with product code 087055 or Tobasi cheese 315, 341, 048 purchased on or after March 26 should not be eaten, the state Department of Public Health said.
Out of an abundance of caution though, the farm is holding almost all of its other cheeses to make sure they are safe, Sabot said.
"We are now certainly reaching a point where I am very concerned about whether we can keep operating for an extended period of time because our primary source of revenue is the cheese." It's stressful, particularly as outdoor farmers market season is starting, he said, "but the safety and health of our customers takes precedence."
Since the farm started selling cheese around 2006, this is the first issue of its kind, Sabot said.
The farm milks 35 to 40 cows. In addition to cheese, it produces raw milk, grass-fed beef and pastured pork.
"Our mission is to produce nourishing food that honors our animals, respects the land, and feeds our community, and to exemplify a sustainable model for small-farm viability," according to its website.
Sabot encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to the farm.
He said, "Our goal is to be transparent and try to maintain confidence in what we do here."