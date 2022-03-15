Name that plan! Williamstown launches a contest to find the best name for the new comprehensive plan

WILLIAMSTOWN — With a comprehensive plan process underway, town officials need help naming the effort — so, they are launching a contest in which town residents can suggest a name for the project.
Andrew Groff, director of community development, noted that the term “comprehensive plan” is not all that exciting. And given that the committee wants plenty of public participation in the planning process, he said, a contest could help in that effort.
“It was suggested by a planning consultant, and it seemed like a good way to create buzz, and it’s just fun,” Groff said. “We want to get everyone involved, and public outreach is such an important part of the process — public participation is key to making this a success.”
Groff noted that Susan Briggs, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, is on the steering committee for the comprehensive planning project, and she is working to secure prizes from local businesses to award to the winner of the contest.
A comprehensive plan, often referred to as a master plan, is a long-term plan to guide growth and economic development, with consideration of existing buildings, social settings and their surroundings. The process usually involves analysis, proposals regarding population, economy, housing, transportation, town facilities and land use.
The final plan will be influenced by public input, community surveys, existing townscape and socioeconomic features of the populace.
Groff hopes to wrap up the naming contest in April. By summer, the effort for public outreach will be seen on posters and social media posts, and at special events and community discussions.
“We intend to reach the broadest scope possible,” he said. “We want to get everybody’s voice involved.”
He said town officials are looking for “an inspiring, motivating, and forward-thinking title for Williamstown’s Comprehensive Plan.” Suggestions can be submitted to bit.ly/comp-plan-contest.
The 18-month process is in its early stages and is expected to be completed in June 2023. The last such plan was completed in 2002.
The comprehensive plan steering committee has 11 members, appointed by the Planning Board, charged with presenting a completed plan for approval.
The new plan will address topics required by state law, such as land use, housing, economic development, natural and cultural resources, open space and recreation, town services and facilities, and transportation circulation. The town added three other categories: sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and accessibility.
To help in the process, the town engaged Resilience Planning & Design, a consulting firm that specializes in municipal comprehensive planning, for $180,000. Town meeting voters last year approved $100,000 toward the cost of the consultant, Williams College contributed $50,000 toward the project, and the Affordable Housing Trust provided the other $30,000.
The process will be enhanced by a happy coincidence: Williams College also is working on its campus master plan, and the two planning efforts are in touch with each other for coordination when needed.
“There couldn’t be a better time to do it,” Groff said. “Williams College is doing [its] planning process in parallel, so, that’s really exciting.”
The intention was to start on the comprehensive plan more than a year ago, but the coronavirus pandemic, as it has with many other things, delayed the process.
“We will engage members of the community to collectively articulate a future vision for the town, develop an understanding of key issues and opportunities, and identify clear actions to achieve our goals,” Groff wrote in the contest announcement.