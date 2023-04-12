Williamstown Congregational Church is seeking partners to help fill — and pay for — its iconic building

WILLIAMSTOWN — There’s no town without the church.
That was true in 1765, and it’s true now, Williamstown First Congregational Church leadership says.
Now the church with the New England steeple that defines Williamstown's skyline is in need of more than $6 million worth of repairs that the congregation doesn’t have the money for.
Church leadership is looking for creative ways to partner with organizations in the town and region to both build community and address repair costs.
To incorporate a town in 1765, Massachusetts, then the Massachusetts Bay Colony, required a church be settled in that town.
In this sense, Williamstown and its First Congregational Church depend on each other. First Congregational was originally a place of both government and community.
The Rev. Deanna Shorb said the church does not plan on selling its building, but rather opening it up as a kind of community center.
Longtime church member and president of the church building’s Preservation Fund Susan Yates said the church is already renting out space, but would like to create a space that would generate more rent. She said a multigenerational use of the church by the public could open access to grant funding.
“If we can show that we’re going to have a community center in that building, that elders and teens and anybody in between can access services that are needed, that changes the spectrum of what we can achieve with grant funding,” Yates said.
The Preservation Fund, which has a board of church and community members, has not yet begun a public fundraising campaign because it is still in touch with potential partners and still clarifying the church’s goals.
Revelations
A 2019 assessment found that the building needed significant work, up to $2.5 million in repairs. The current most pressing priorities from the assessment are that the steeple is leaking, and the roof needs to be replaced.
The Preservation Fund has enough money right now — $633,000 in cash and pledges — to reduce the water coming into the steeple, “and fingers crossed, we’ll be able to replace the roof this summer,” Yates said.
The assessment also found the church to be non-compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
In 2019, the congregation had already raised $1 million in the previous 15 years for repairs, so the $2.5 million price tag was daunting. Suddenly, in 2020, the church — and the world — experienced a pandemic. Apart from its crippling effects on public health, the pandemic also drove a sharp increase in the cost of construction and materials nationwide.
In October of 2022, the cost of repairs had risen nearly $4 million to $6.4 million.
“It sort of shook people up,” when the new numbers were presented at October 2022 meetings with the congregation, Yates said. Members knew they couldn’t make up the difference alone, so they created a task force to look for partners that could use and support the building long term with rental payments or another form of financial support.
The $6.4 million includes $1.25 million for the roof replacement, $910,386 for spire repair, $2,538,000 for elevator and building compliance, $913,370 for engineering and $784,977 for interior renovation.
Salvation
Shorb will begin her tenure as senior pastor at the church in July. She used to work for the Williams College Theater Program in the 1980s and 1990s, and recalls “cutting her social justice teeth” while a member of the congregation.
“We need a space for the community,” Shorb said. “We’ve met with social justice organizations and civil and social service organizations in the area and in the Northern Berkshires to say, ‘How might our space meet the needs of the community?’ while continuing to address those building repair needs.”
Church membership is at about 130 people, with 40 who regularly attend services in person and 20 or more who attend virtually.
The church is hoping partners can either offer rental income or that they are adept at working with groups that could help with funding. But the money isn’t the only motivation: Church leadership wants to connect the community, whether secular or devout, around the congregation.
“When you come to Williamstown, at the top of the street is the church, at the center of the college, unrelated to the college, is the church,” Shorb said. “For many people, it is a sanctuary. We’re looking to make it a sanctuary for more people.”
Neither Yates nor Shorb had an answer for how much the building would cost were it for sale, in part because there are no plans to sell it. Yates said the Preservation Fund is considering all options, but called selling “the less likely outcome.” While church leaders are considering Williams College as a possible partner, college spokesperson Jim Reische said there is no deal in process to buy the building.
Yates said there is definite interest from prospective partners, but the process is in its early stages.
Shorb said the Preservation Fund has been in contact with both councils on aging and teen centers.
In October, the congregation made it clear that no matter what happens to the building, they would still like to worship there.
According to Shorb, what the church is going through reflects a national trend among churches.
“All churches are trying to figure out how to repurpose their buildings,” Shorb said. “Some are more dedicated to doing that in a way that isn’t just religious but recognizes the whole community. Some are doing that in a way that’s more inclusive and welcoming.”