Williamstown COOL Committee asking community for input on town's carbon-producing activities

WILLIAMSTOWN — Anyone with ideas about reducing the town's carbon-producing activities is asked to take part in a virtual discussion and in an online survey.
The Williamstown COOL Committee is asking residents and people who work in Williamstown to share their ideas, visions and questions in two ways: by completing a Net Zero Survey and attending a virtual Net Zero Community Meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The survey and registration for the community meeting are both available online at coolwilliamstown.org.
Paper copies of the survey are also available at Town Hall. Those who register online for the community meeting will receive a link to the Zoom meeting.
"Climate change impacts everyone, so it is important to hear ideas and questions from as many people as possible," said Wendy Penner, COOL Committee chair. "To help create an inclusive process, we created an advisory council that represents many community sectors and stakeholders. Everyone who lives, works, or studies in Williamstown is encouraged to complete the community survey and attend the meeting."
Williamstown residents approved a resolution at last year's annual town meeting to address climate change at the local level by creating a plan and taking action to reduce communitywide greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The Williamstown COOL Committee is creating an action plan to do just that.
To chart the best path forward for Williamstown, a community task force working with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is seeking input from community members about topics ranging from energy efficiency and clean renewable energy to waste reduction and care for our natural resources.
For more information, visit coolwilliamstown.org.