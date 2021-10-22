WILLIAMSTOWN — Officials declined Friday to hire either of two finalists for town manager — and will keep looking for a long-term leader.

"To put it bluntly, if we could merge these two candidates into one candidate, we would have found our candidate. They both are very deep in different sides of the job," said Select Board Vice-Chair Hugh Daley. "To me, we owe it to the community, we owe it to ourselves, to go out again reset. I'm saying this as a person who put 37 hours into this search."

He added, "It's imperative to me that we get someone who can both operate and heal the town.”

Other members agreed.

The decision came after lengthy interviews Friday morning with both candidates, Richard Downey and Debra J. Jarvis.

Jarvis is a management consultant in Kansas who once served as fire chief in two Chicago-area suburbs.

Downey is village administrator in Kronenwetter, Wis., a village of about 8,000 people in central Wisconsin. He previously was a city administrator in Rock Falls, Ill., and Elkhard, Kan., according to his online profile.

"This should not be considered a failure," Select Board member Jane Patton said of the decision. "It’s maybe a draw, but this is not a statement on the work that was done, on the quality of people who served on the committee."

A panel of 10 residents worked on a search committee with Patton and Daley. She added, "I think actually this is the hard right choice."

Lee Szymborski, senior vice president of GovHR USA, a consulting group the town hired, recommended starting the search for the town manager in the new year.

“I think by the end of February, early March you'd be at where you are today, interviewing folks," Szymborski said.

This story will be updated.