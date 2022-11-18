Driver arrested on drugs, gun charges after being found sleeping at Five Corners in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — The car at the Five Corners intersection in Williamstown was running but not moving. Police began getting calls about it, and about the unconscious driver at the wheel.
An officer responded Thursday to the scene and was able to wake the driver. Police suspected he was under the influence of narcotics, according to a report from Williamstown Interim Police Chief Michael Ziemba.
Police saw criminal evidence in plain view inside the vehicle.
At this point, the first officer on scene, Officer Shuan William, was on his own, with another officer en route from the center of town. As the subject, Michael J. Rahilly of Hinsdale, was getting out the vehicle, a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine was seen protruding from under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said.
Rahilly, 35, began to resist Officer William’s attempts to place him in custody and he attempted to re-enter the vehicle.
William handcuffed the subject with the assistance of a witness who had stopped to report the incident.
The second patrol officer, John McConnell, arrived and helped to secure the suspect. The vehicle was searched and towed from the scene. Used heroin and cocaine paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, along with prepackaged bags of marijuana.
During booking, more drug paraphernalia was found on the subject, as well as 250 bags of heroin, packaged for street-level distribution.
The subject was held at the Williamstown Police Department overnight on $5,000 cash bail.
He arrived at the Northern Berkshire District Court for arraignment Friday morning on the following charges: OUI-drugs; firearm, carrying without license; firearm, carrying loaded without license; firearm, possessing large capacity; drug, possession to distribute Class A drug; possession of Class B (two counts); possession of an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle; firearm, improper storage; resisting arrest; possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony; possession of a large capacity firearm while in the commission of a felony.