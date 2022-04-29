Grants to Williamstown farms aim to bolster food security

WILLIAMSTOWN — Two local farms have been named as recipients of substantial state grants from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to bolster food security infrastructure.
The program recognizes the financial obstacles to farming in Massachusetts, including the cost of replacing decrepit and outdated infrastructure, buildings and equipment, according to Sara Gardner, chair of the Williamstown Agricultural Commission.
“It’s very exciting to have two Williamstown farms receive these grants,” she said.
One grant for $500,000 goes to the Fairfields Dairy Farm owned by the Galusha family. It will be used to convert to an automatic milking system, an upgrade that will ensure the farm continues as a dairy farm into the future. There are only six working commercial dairy farms in operation in North Berkshire.
The other grant recipient is Sweet Brook Farm, which will use the $50,000 to renovate an aging barn needed for its beef operation.