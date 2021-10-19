Two finalists to take Williamstown’s top administrative post will meet residents Thursday, then sit for Friday interviews with the Select Board.
Richard Downey and Debra J. Jarvis will attend a reception that is open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Williams Inn, at 101 Spring St.
Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, the two Midwesterners will appear for up to 90 minutes each before a special session of the Select Board. The panel will reconvene at 1 p.m. to consider the finalists, and could decide that day who will take the full-time post vacated this spring by Jason Hoch.
On Thursday morning and afternoon, Downey and Jarvis are expected to visit sites in Williamstown and meet with town department heads and community leaders.
At their meeting Monday, members of the Select Board identified the finalists recommended by the Town Manager Search Advisory Committee.
The process is several months behind the original timeline developed by a consultant, GovHR USA. That group predicted that Select Board members would be interviewing finalists in August.
Jarvis is a management consultant in Kansas who once served as fire chief in two Chicago-area suburbs. Overland Park is part of the Kansas City metro area.
Downey is village administrator in Kronenwetter, Wis., with experience as a city administrator in Rock Falls, Ill., and Elkhard, Kan., according to his online profile. Downey says he is adept at grant-writing, union negotiations, human resources and economic development.
Kronenwetter is a community of 8,100 people in north-central Wisconsin, west of Green Bay.
Downey earned a master’s in public administration from Central Michigan University and holds a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University.
Jarvis says that as a management consultant, she has specialized in helping clients improve leadership, organizational effectiveness, equity and inclusion. She holds a master’s degree in leadership studies from Lewis University in Illinois and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Hoch resigned in February in the wake of allegations contained in a U.S. District Court lawsuit filed, and then withdrawn, by Williamstown Police Sgt. Scott McGowan. McGowan is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of allegations of misconduct lodged against him by members of the police department.