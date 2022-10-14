Fifty yard signs raise awareness about Mohican history in and around Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — Much of what's known about the Mohican people in the Berkshires comes from stories told by European settlers. For hundreds of years before that, however, Mohicans lived, worked and died making their homes in the area.

In an effort to educate the public about that pre-colonial history of the northern Berkshires, a group of community members and Williams College students produced 50 yard signs and two booklets regarding the role the college’s founder, Ephraim Williams Jr., played in displacing the Mohicans in the late 1700s.

The effort, known as the 50 Mohican Reminders project, resulted in yard signs being installed at Field Park to remind people “we are walking on the Mohican Homelands.”

After two weeks, the signs will be given to the Spring Street office of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians — the modern descendants — around Oct. 24, which will then offer the signs to interested community members who want to display them at their homes or businesses.

The signs were installed for Indigenous Peoples Day.

Randal Fippinger, one of the event's organizers, explained in an email that the point is to build a bridge to understanding.

“The project's goals are to continue raising awareness within the Williamstown and Williams College communities of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, whose homelands we live on and occupy; and to encourage community respect and support for the sovereign tribal nation’s ongoing and future presence in the region,” he wrote.

One of the booklets, both produced by Williams College Junior Mirabai Dyson, recounts the role of Ephraim Williams Jr., founder of Williamstown and of Williams College, and his family in displacing the Mohicans from their ancestral homeland in the late 18th century.

The booklet, entitled “Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican History in Williamstown," notes that the town is made up of properties given up by Mohicans after land agreements in 1758 and 1763, which they signed under pressure from colonials and with a desire to survive as a people.

As a result of the rapid colonization, the Mohicans in the area began being pushed westward, eventually settling in Stockbridge-Munsee Community reservation's current home in northeast Wisconsin.

In one example of the Williams family’s role in that displacement, Ephraim Williams Sr. in 1742 staked claims on land that was already home to the Mohicans. To obtain the land, Williams Sr. used a common scheme of selling goods to Mohicans for credit. When they were unable to repay the debt, Williams Sr. would then sue to take possession the land.

“The impact of the Williams family remains heavily embedded and valued in the culture and iconography of Williams College, and as a result permeates the town of Williamstown — also named after Ephraim Williams, Jr. — as a whole,” the booklet says.

Williamstown voters recognized Indigenous Peoples Day through a citizens’ petition approved at the 2017 town meeting.

Organizers are trying to raise awareness in the local community that Indigenous people do still live and work in the region today, and that these issues still persist for Indigenous families.

Fippinger said that “organizers further hope that the two-week installation will help prompt the residents of Williamstown and Berkshire County to move past the important starting point of land acknowledgments, into actively reconciling with the people on whose lands we all live.”

The project comes at a time when related efforts are underway, including an exhibit coming to the Williamstown Historical Museum. It coincidees with the Mohican Miles exhibition in Stockbridge curated by the Stockbridge­-Munsee Community Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with the Trustees of Reservations, and other projects led by the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribal Historic Preservation Office, some in partnership with Williams College students, staff and faculty.

The 50 Mohican Reminders project has its roots in past work by Williams students, Fippinger noted, including an independent study that led to creation of a Mohican Homelands website and booklets about tribal historic work and sites of interest in town and on the Williams campus, created by Dyson.

The booklets will be available soon at locations around the area, including the Tribal Historical Office, at 86 Spring St. in Williamstown.

“The goal is to give people a way to learn about local tribal history," Dyson said.

Fippinger, who is a member of the Williamstown Select Board, said it is important for the future of town that these issues be discussed and further revelations be explored.

“This effort is the result of citizens and college folk who want to keep this important conversation going,” he said. “It’s part of the Williamstown identity, and we hope to continue such efforts to help get us to a place where people are actively working to make up for what happened.”