Williamstown Garden Club keeps the 'Village Beautiful' in bloom from spring to fall

WILLIAMSTOWN — They call it the “Village Beautiful,” but that beauty doesn’t happen by accident.
Several dozen volunteers in the Williamstown Garden Club plant and maintain a number of gardens and big planters in very visible spots around town from April through October. Generations of volunteers have been maintaining mostly the same gardens since the club’s founding in 1933.
Elaine Neely said she has been a “lifelong gardener, as my mother was. I grew up with it,” she said. “When I retired, I saw what they were doing and I thought I could help. Our mission is to beautify the town.”
So the members show up every Thursday morning and put in a couple of hours weeding, pruning, mulching and deadheading blooms that have faded.
The most visible and spectacular gardens are on either end of Field Park. There are also planters around the rotary, on the grounds of Milne Library and on Water Street. Traditionally there have been planters hanging from the walls of the Main Street bridge. But the bridge is being rebuilt, so they had to drop that location. Once the bridge is done, the intent is to replace those hanging gardens.
The 50 or so members of the Garden Club pay annual dues of $35. There are also periodic fundraisers to help pay for supplies.
The town works with them to supply water to Field Park to keep the gardens alive. In the old days, the volunteers would have to carry buckets of water to the gardens for watering.
And then there’s the traffic. Field Park is the center of the traffic circle, and that route is heavily travelled. There have been several incidents with errant cars crashing into the gardens, which send the volunteers on a mission to repair or replace the plantings.
Club member Carol Oshinsky noted that when people are driving around the rotary, the gardens are quite visible, and they often hear compliments shouted out the windows of moving cars, while others just honk their horns in support of their work.
“When they drive by, they’ll cheer us on,” she said. “And its fussy work. See that weed? We can’t have that there,” Oshinsky said.
Another volunteer, Karen Parker, looked at the garden while chatting, and suddenly pointed at a plant and said “That’s something that doesn’t belong there and it’s driving me crazy.” So she rushed over to the offender and yanked it out of the garden.
They clearly love their work.
“We wouldn’t do this if we didn’t love it,” Neely said. “Despite the hard work, the heat, the bees, and getting your clothes dirty, we just love it.”
Parker agreed. “It’s so magical,” she said. “When they first bloom in the spring, it’s like an announcement that winter is gone and spring is here. It’s just wonderful.”