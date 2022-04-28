Williamstown has closed the deal with its new town manager, Robert Menicocci. His first day will be July 1

WILLIAMSTOWN — The marathon town manager search is over.
The Select Board has ratified the contract with Robert Menicocci, currently employed as agency director of the Santa Clara County Social Services Agency in San Jose, California, a position he has held since 2015.
He is set to start work on July 1, according to Andrew Hogeland, chairman of the Williamstown Select Board.
“We ... feel fortunate that we have been able to attract a manager with his depth of public sector experience,” Hogeland told The Eagle via email. “He has a strong background in budgeting, public sector management and social services, which will serve Williamstown well.”
The Select Board unanimously selected Menicocci on April 9, over the other finalist, Alex Torpey, ending a process that began with the resignation of former Town Manager Jason Hoch in February 2021.
Select Board member Jane Patton was pleased with the outcome.
“I thought with his experience in social services is what Williamstown needs right now," she said. "And I really liked his demeanor — calm and reassuring. He’s got the experience and skill set that we’ve been looking for, including a familiarity with Massachusetts.”
Hogeland noted that the contract was approved unanimously by the Select Board on Monday night, and has been signed by Menicocci as well. The contract is for a term of one year with a yearly salary of $155,000. The contract can be renewed by agreement for an additional two years.
From 2012 to 2014, Menicocci worked for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health in Boston as deputy commissioner of management and budget. He has also served as deputy director for administration at the Lake Count Behavioral Health in Lakeport, California; and as director of government services for AP Associates in Newbury.
For 12 years starting in 1990, Menicocci worked for the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance in Boston in three different positions, the last one being director of the Office of Budget, Cost Control and Procurement.
He has reportedly purchased a new home in Bennington, Vermont.
The town charter requires that the town manager reside in Williamstown, Hogeland said, but given the difficulty of finding housing and the acute need to fill the position, residents at the annual town meeting will be asked to approve a measure to strike that requirement. In the meantime, Menicocci will serve as interim town manager, a position for which there is no residential requirement.
The state Legislature also would need to approve the warrant change, after which Menicocci would be appointed as the full-time town manager.
At Brandeis University in Waltham, Menicocci earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts and art history. He also earned a master’s in management.
Williamstown Interim Town Manager Charles Blanchard has been serving in the post since April 2021. He has agreed to stay on in an interim basis until June 30, working up to 10 hours per week.
The Select Board had interviewed two candidates for the full-time post in October 2021, but passed on both, and re-started the search from scratch, using professional search consultant GovHR.
“We are confident that our talented and experienced Town Hall staff will make this transition a smooth one,” Hogeland said. “It was a long effort, involving two rounds of searches and interviews, and we appreciate their commitment, and that it resulted in putting us on solid footing going forward.”
The search consultant gathered five candidates for the search committee to interview, out of more than 13 original applicants.
The new town manager will be facing a number of challenges from the first day. Williamstown has been roiled by a number of crises since 2020, when the George Floyd murder by Minnesota police churned up a building resentment against bias in police ranks and sparked protests nationwide and locally. Then a lawsuit file by then WPD Sgt. Scott McGowan alleging racial and sexual harassment at the police station exacerbated those tensions over race and police conduct.
All of this took place at the height of the pandemic, which was forcing the town to reimagine its style of governing and means of communications with town residents.
The new town manager will be coming on board just prior to town meeting and town elections, in the midst of a town discussion over proposed zoning changes and budgetary considerations. He will also need to conclude the search for a full-time police chief.