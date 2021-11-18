Williamstown Select Board sticks with interim Town Manager Charles Blanchard, for now

WILLIAMSTOWN — And the new interim town manager is: the current interim town manager.
The Select Board voted Thursday to allow current Charles Blanchard to continue serving on an interim basis through May while a search for a permanent town manager is conducted.
Blanchard was hired in April in the wake of the February resignation of Town Manager Jason Hoch. His interim contract was to expire Nov. 26, but will be extended.
The Select Board interviewed two candidates for the full time post in October, but passed on both and resumed the search for an interim town manager.
Members had interviewed outgoing North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard and former Amherst Town Manager Barry L. De Castilho on Monday, after which Castilho withdrew his application. But in the interim, Blanchard indicated that he would be willing to extend his stay.
The board voted 4-1 on Thursday, with Wade Hasty opposed, to take Blanchard up on his offer.
The rest of the board felt it was important to maintain continuity during a delicate time in town governance for the sake of the staff and the tail end of the budget process.
“This is a short-term decision,” said board Chair Andrew Hogeland. “I want Charlie to stay on the job for continuity, and for the employees.”
Jeffrey Johnson said that while there are other issues that need attention, such as rethinking human resources policies, he has spoken with many town residents and employees, and came away with an appreciation for the need for continuity right now.
“I really talked to a lot of people, and most of them were concerned about continuity” Johnson said. “Charlie is a known commodity. I just feel that Charlie is the person I want to approve for the job, that’s where I’m at right now.”
Hasty made a lengthy statement about the need for new approach to town governance and expressed concern for Blanchard’s “traditional” approach.
He said Blanchard had been dismissive of some volunteer efforts and was an obstacle to efforts by citizens to work on town issues.
And he said Blanchard has not been responsive to his requests for meetings with the law firm examining the police department, and for requests for further information, and has not improved things at the police department.
Board Member Jane Patton said she was fine with keeping Blanchard on until a new town manager could be appointed.
“I am very confident with Charlie as interim town manager,” she said. “And I’m more than OK with restarting the search [for a permanent town manager] in January.”