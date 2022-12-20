WILLIAMSTOWN — Michael Ziemba has be appointed as the next Chief of the Williamstown Police Department.
Ziemba is a 22-year veteran of the department. He has been serving as interim chief of the department for over two years, and as lieutenant for two years prior to that. Before serving as Lieutenant, Ziemba was a patrol officer in the department for 18 years, and worked for the Adams Police Department for several years in the early 2000's.
Ziemba has had many assignments throughout his career, such as K-9 Handler, Court Officer, School Liaison and Fleet Supervisor. He also assisted as the department's representative with the design and construction of the new police station in town.
Ziemba holds degrees in Criminal Justice and Environmental Science and is a graduate of the FBI LEEDA courses and Roger Williams University Command Series Program. He also holds many certifications within the department.
"The past two years have been challenging for the police department and Mike has shown great vision and determination in rebuilding the public trust," said Bob Menicocci, interim town manager. "He has the experience and integrity needed to build the level of professionalism within the department that the town expects."
"I fully support the town manager's selection of Chief Ziemba as Williamstown's Police Chief," said Select Board Chair Hugh Daley. "I'm happy that Chief Ziemba will get the chance to continue the many improvement projects he's started at the WPD. From accreditation, to improved community outreach, to recruiting, I believe Mike is the right person for the job and I know he will do the job right.”
"I'm honored to have the confidence and support of Town Manager Menicocci and look forward to continuing to move forward together with the community," Ziemba said.
Ziemba was born and raised in North Berkshire and prior to his law enforcement career worked on his family's dairy farm in Adams. He lives in North Adams with his wife and their three children.