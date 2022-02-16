Nomination papers available for board openings in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — Nomination papers are available for positions on town boards.
Completed nomination papers must be returned to the Williamstown Board of Registrars for certification no later than March 22.
Town positions that are up for election this year include two two-year terms on the Select Board, seats that are held by Jane Patton and Wade Hasty.
Also up for grabs this year are town moderator (three years), Adam Filson, incumbent; four seats on the Milne Library board of trustees (three years), incumbents are Tim Cherubini, Deb DiMassimo, Micah Manary and Bridget Spann; Planning Board (five years), Chris Winters, incumbent; and Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School Board (three years), David Westall, incumbent.
Williamstown’s annual town election is set for May 10.
Town residents seeking to run for office can pick up nomination papers at the office of Town Clerk Nicole (Pedercini) Beverly in Town Hall, 31 North St.
For more information, contact Beverly at npedercini@williamstownma.gov, or 413-458-3500, ext. 101.