WILLIAMSTOWN — For the second time in a week, Williamstown’s top officials cited an exemption to the Open Meeting Law to speak privately Tuesday about a legal matter believed to concern the future of a longtime police sergeant.
And a clock is ticking: A Civil Service hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday that also likely concerns the town’s investigation into a damning report from rank-and-file police that Sgt. Scott E. McGowan engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer.
A disciplinary hearing scheduled for last Thursday was canceled abruptly, after the board held its first executive session that same day, suggesting that settlement talks were underway. Interim Town Manager Charles Blanchard declined to say last week whether Williamstown is trying to work out a severance package with McGowan.
The hearing was moved to Wednesday.
McGowan, meantime, is accusing the town of retaliating against him for exposing conduct by other officers, including the inappropriate use, by some, of the state’s Criminal Justice Information System.
Officers, though, claim that McGowan is unfit to serve — a view they detailed in a letter to officials last winter that resulted in McGowan being placed on paid administrative leave.
Reports by The Eagle this year detailed questionable conduct by McGowan, including altering police records after he reportedly assaulted a Williams College student.
David A. Russcol, McGowan’s Boston attorney, declined to say whether he is representing the sergeant on the employment matter. Last week, Russcol filed a Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination complaint on McGowan’s behalf.
If Wednesday’s Civil Service hearing is postponed, that would lend support to the belief that Williamstown is seeking to reach an accord with McGowan that would not involve a public airing of the findings of the town’s investigation into McGowan. As of late Tuesday afternoon, a Zoom link to the hearing remained on the town’s online calendar.