WILLIAMSTOWN — Seeking more housing in town may sound easy, but it is a complicated process with lots of details.
The Planning Board continued its deliberations at Tuesday’s meeting around an effort to remove burdens in zoning requirements that prevent potential development of more, and more affordable, housing in town.
Planning Board Member Chris Winters sketched out a possible strategy: That reducing dimensions required for lot sizes and frontage by two-thirds would allow further development of housing on larger existing lots, and that allowing 3- and 4-unit residential buildings would encourage more housing development, resulting in more affordable units.
“We have single-family, we have two-family, but we have nothing else,” he said. “We should allow for 3- and 4-units buildings will hopefully create more affordable housing.”
Like the rest of the state and the nation, Williamstown is facing a shortage of affordable housing, preventing further economic diversity in town.
Winters said the proposal would be allowed in two zones: rural residential 2 and general residential. It would also have the advantage of moving homes with 66 feet of frontage from non-conforming to conforming lots.
In order to enact such zoning changes, the board will have to carefully go though the zoning bylaw to make all the provisions consistent with the changes and propose it to town meeting for passage.
The process is still in the early stages of discussion and faces further scrutiny by board members and the public.