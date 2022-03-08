WILLIAMSTOWN — The debate over zoning changes continued at the Planning Board meeting Tuesday night.
The discussion of the nine zoning bylaw amendment proposals was in preparation for the public hearing about them set for Tuesday, March 22.
Board member Roger Lawrence brought forward some possible zoning strategies he said might make better sense in terms of increasing density and affordable housing. Part of it had to do with working with Williams College to plan for housing on some of the unused land the school owns.
He noted that, over the years, Williams College has reduced the number of homes on the town center while redeveloping parts of campus, and has bought up other residential properties for faculty housing. He advocated for a liaison to the college for the purpose of representing the town in the school’s land planning process.
Lawrence said he is opposed to some of the proposals, saying he fears it will create a rush of developers buying up the most affordable land and building upscale housing to create a larger profit margin, and altering the nature of those neighborhoods. He said that would result in a decrease of affordable housing in town.
He said with more planning, the zoning bylaw amendments could be crafted to require some affordable housing by developers looking to build, rather then hoping developers will do it of their own volition.
Construction of small subdivisions with smaller plots of land and smaller homes in strategically located neighborhoods would be a better way to achieve the goal of a more diverse population, Lawrence contended.
Board member Stephanie Boyd maintained that there is a need for more study and analysis, and for more community input.
Board member Peter Beck supported the proposed changes, saying that the town needs to “back off” some of its most exclusionary zoning.
“Every zone will benefit from backing off (the acreage requirements) by one third,” he said.
He also noted that Lawrence’s ideas could be worked on during the coming year even after the proposed bylaw changes are enacted, if that’s what voters decide at Town Meeting.
The public hearing is set for 7 p.m. on March 22 for both in-person attendance, virtual attendance on Zoom, or just to watch the proceedings live on WilliNet.