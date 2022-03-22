WILLIAMSTOWN — After extensive dialogue at a public hearing, the Planning Board passed a number of measures, tabled one, and postponed the reminder of the hearing until April 12.
The proposed articles that passed, and are to be added to the town meeting warrant, included measures to allow smaller lots and increased density in an effort to increase the housing supply, as a way to increase housing diversity and affordability.
Article C, to allow three- and four-unit buildings in the downtown area, passed by a vote of 4-1, and the proposal to do the same in the rural residential areas passed 3-2.
Article D, the proposal to allow residential uses on the second floor of a commercial business, passed, and the proposal to increase the allowed units in a single building from 16 to 24 also passed.
One proposal to allow for more in-fill housing was tabled for consideration later in the year. Another proposal to decrease lot sizes to allow for more smaller homes in the town center passed 4-1.
Three other proposed articles will be the subject of the continued public hearing on April 12. One of them, to reduce lot size requirements by one third in the rural South Williamstown area, is expected to generate the most debate.