Williamstown police begin wearing body cameras in continued accountability effort

WILLIAMSTOWN — Police body cameras are live in Williamstown.

All 12 of the department's officers now wear the recording devices, which they began using Feb. 6, according to Police Chief Michael Ziemba. The cameras are already being used in gathering evidence.

“I think it reassures the officers that they’re doing the right thing, and it’s all being recorded, and it reassures the public the same thing," Ziemba said. "Once it’s on camera, it can be used as evidence or referred back to. It’s documenting the work that we do.”

Outfitting officers with body cameras can lead to increased accountability, police and the town officials say, and the department is currently in the midst of attempting to reestablish trust with the community.

In recent years, Williamstown became embroiled in a community debate over police conduct amid allegations of misconduct in the department involving racist and sexist comments. In 2021, the department disciplined three officers for improperly searching the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles database, without a legitimate "criminal justice purpose," on as many as 20 people, most of whom were critics of the department.

That community tension was one of the reasons the department moved to adopt body cams, Ziemba has said.

The cameras cost $39,000 total for three years with vendor Axon. About half of that money is being paid by a state grant, while the rest is coming out of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Williamstown Select Board Chair Hugh Daley said the board has been working on improvements at the police department for “a while now,” and the body cameras are part of that effort.

“There were some hurdles around body cams between funding and state laws about recording people,” Daley said. “Rep. John Barrett helped us get a grant to offset the cost, and we used ARPA funds for the balance.”

Discussions about the use of body cameras began a few years ago in Williamstown, and officials have been examining their use and effectiveness since then. Ziemba said it took some time to develop policies based on what other departments have been doing throughout the state. He pointed out that Great Barrington police and state police have body cameras, while Pittsfield, Adams, Dalton and North Adams are in the process of getting the devices.

Ziemba said Williamstown has not had the same issues as Pittsfield in implementing body cameras. While publicly professing an affinity for the technology, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn raised numerous concerns throughout the process of getting cameras. Most significantly, police unions sought to use body cams as a bargaining chip in labor negotiations.

“I’m thankful that internally everybody supports them, so we haven’t had any issues like that,” Ziemba said.

So when can police record interactions? Ziemba said that it essentially comes down to whether police suspect a crime. Police wouldn’t turn their camera on for a casual conversation, only “if there’s evidence of a crime or we suspect a crime to be occurring,” Ziemba said.

In these cases, there is always a video recorded.

Some videos remain in data storage if they’re not evidence or they don’t need to be set aside for other reasons such as records requests.

Ziemba said videos that are not associated with a case would be available to the public through a records request.