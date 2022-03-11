WILLIAMSTOWN — A community discussion set up by the Williamstown Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Mount Greylock High School. The session will go on, despite the forecast for a winter storm.
Interim Police Chief Michael Ziemba requested the meeting through the DOJ’s Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program.
Discussion at the communitywide meeting will focus on the Police Department’s successes and failures — and how to correct what needs fixing.
“We'd love for all to attend, but understand if people don't wish to venture out with the weather and/or COVID concerns,” Ziemba told The Eagle on Friday.
The Williamstown Police Department has been under a microscope the past couple of years, starting with the killing of George Floyd by officers in the Minneapolis Police Department, and which was made worse when a former Williamstown Police Department sergeant leveled accusations of sexual and racial harassment by the former police chief, and the existence of a Hitler photo hanging in the locker of an officer.
The revelations eventually resulted in the resignations of former Police Chief Kyle Johnson and former Town Manager Jason Hoch.
The community meeting is a further effort in the quest to answer questions and concerns that have been swirling through the community since then.
Officials are hoping that the meeting will be attended by more than 200 people. Those attending will be divided into smaller groups to answer a set of prepared questions, and they then would reconvene as a whole to discuss the results.
During the final stage of the community meeting, action items might be derived from the discussion that could be implemented by police and town employees, under the guiding eye of a follow-up committee that would be set up to follow through on the action items.