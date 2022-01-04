Williamstown Police Department's retired K-9 Daisy dies of cancer

WILLIAMSTOWN — Retired K-9 Daisy of the Williamstown Police Department passed away after a brief battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by the police department.
"Thank you for your service Daisy," says the post, which marks the dog's EOW, or End of Watch, for Jan. 3.
Daisy, a bloodhound, was the second K-9 that served with the department and was handled by Interim Chief Michael Ziemba until her retirement.
According to the post, the department has worked with three service dogs over time to help bond with the community and find missing or wanted persons.
"These dogs become our friends and part of the department and are not only great trackers, but also loyal companions."
Daisy was mentored by and trained with the department's first K-9 "Blue," ultimately replacing Blue when she retired, who also was handled by Ziemba.
"Now we hope she will run free with her old friend Blue while looking down over K-9 Officer Anthony Duprat and K-9 Shelby," the post says.