Williamstown panel sets public forum on fire station project

WILLIAMSTOWN — A forum on construction of a proposed Main Street fire station is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Mount Greylock Regional School auditorium on Cold Spring Road in Williamstown.

All town residents are invited to attend. Members of the Fire District’s Prudential Committee and Building Committee will be present.

The presentation will be led by the project’s designer, Bob Mitchell.

Also present will be representatives of the architecture and engineering firm EDM, and of the civil and environmental engineering firm Guntlow & Associates.

After presentations on the project’s goals, design, and finances, the floor will be open for questions.

WilliNet will livestream the forum on willinet.org and on WilliNet’s ROKU, AppleTV, and Amazon FireStickTV custom app, as well as on TV Channel 1303. It can be watched later on all these platforms.

Background on the project is also available at williamstownfiredept.org/newbuildinginfo.

The forum is part of the Building Committee’s outreach campaign, with the goal of ensuring that every registered voter has a chance to learn what they want to know about the project and is aware of the day, time, and place of the districtwide meeting at which the project will be voted on.

That vote, which will require a two-thirds majority of registered voters in attendance, is scheduled for Dec. 7 at a place to be determined.

Representatives of the district are also holding drop-in hours every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Spring Street Market and every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at The Chef’s Hat restaurant on Simonds Road.