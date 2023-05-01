Williamstown residents and police say DOJ program inspired accountability, transparency

WILLIAMSTOWN — With a strong assist from the federal government, Officer Tania Hernandez says she has never felt more comfortable than she does now at the town Police Department.
“I made the comment when I first started here, ‘I love my job, I just don’t like some of the guys I work with,'” Hernandez, a 27-year veteran of the department, told The Eagle on Thursday. “Now, I still love my job, but I like the guys I work with. It’s a tight-knit family. Everybody communicates, helps each other. When somebody does something wrong, they get disciplined.”
A U.S. Department of Justice program meant to increase transparency and accountability in Williamstown’s Police Department concluded this month, and the early result is a shower of praise.
In 2021, Williamstown became embroiled in a community debate over policing amid allegations of misconduct in the department involving racist and sexist comments. Later, the department made public improper online searches by police conducted on critics of the department. About the time, Hernandez said, “A lot of us didn’t even feel like coming to work anymore.”
Now, the department is posting information online more, it is seeking both negative and positive responses from the public, it is out in the town holding community events to try and regain trust, and it will likely be assessed by an outside identity to determine problems that require solutions.
The turnaround began in earnest in March 2022 when a Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships Council planning group, which included DOJ staff members, had a town-wide meeting that attracted 90 people.
Residents spoke loudly about their concerns with the department. At that meeting, the department fielded volunteer members for the SPCP Council, comprising community members, and from the comments at that meeting, derived the concerns that would drive the process of improvement.
Council member Susan Puddester said at the outset, community members were concerned about transparency, communication, officer wellness and a need for a human resources professional for the department. The council called for an outside entity to evaluate the department.
In the SPCP Council's report, released this month, the group explains that it sought to rebuild trust between police and community through more public information about department, its values and recognition of officers for their achievements.
The group's chair, Lucy Gerold, is a former Minneapolis police officer who has also worked in nonprofits. Like Puddester, who has been involved in local government, Gerold is a Williamstown resident. She pointed out that Police Chief Michael Ziemba brought this SPCP Council program into town on his own.
“In 2021, the chief, who was interim then, took a big risk and asked the DOJ to come to Williamstown and help with this,” Gerold said. “No police department wants the DOJ coming. Usually they’re not coming because you asked, but because they tell you they’re coming.”
Ziemba said that things have improved, but added that the process of righting the ship at the WPD is still in its beginning stages. The department’s next internal hurdles include continuing to recruit and train new staff and continuing to pursue accreditation, he said.
Hernandez said the change for the better started when local news articles began coming out about the situation “and things became public.”
While the improvement efforts have been a direct response to the ugly period for the department, Ziemba saw it also as an opportunity to move beyond the scandals.
“The DOJ had [known] what had happened, it had been addressed by the Town Manager, the Select Board, private investigators, and they wanted to look at the path forward,” Ziemba said. “We addressed the harm, yes, officers made mistakes, some are no longer with us, others were disciplined to the extent that they could be.”
In addition to its top priorities, the council advocated for accountability and acknowledgement of past harm.
“On the searches using the police database, the chief was not required to, but he called every one of those people and apologized and wrote them a letter,” Herold said.
The report highlighted Ziemba’s public acknowledgments and a pledge to do better in his interviews with local news media. The group asked for greater oversight of the department beyond the town manager, but the solution provided in the council report states oversight of the department lies with town manager.
As for the top priority — rebuilding trust between the public and the police — the SPCP Council group polled Spring Street businesses regarding the return of foot beats. Of the 14 responses, 10 supported them, three opposed, and one was neutral. The department may resume them again this summer.
The group started with more than 20 members and ended with about 10, as it was too much of a commitment for some. Of the 14 names signed on the report, two are Williamstown police officers and one is the department’s accreditation manager. Police had no hand in steering the group.
Puddester was skeptical of the process in the beginning, but not of WPD's ability to "right itself."
“The department should continue in the direction they are going,” Puddester said. “It seems healthy right now. Budget constraints have placed some limits on what can be done.”
Gerold said the process is not over. Ziemba has invited members of the group to stay on as a "roundtable advisory group" for the department.
A colleague caused Hernandez the past discomfort.
“When you work with a specific officer two out of your four shifts and you can’t communicate with them, it’s a stressful and hostile environment,” Hernandez said. “Partners are supposed to work together. It was brought to the chief’s attention, ‘I can’t work like this anymore,’ and nothing was done.”
“Things have changed,” she added. “It’s nice to work for the Williamstown Police Department the way it is now.”