This 10-acre lot in Williamstown could sprout a house. A foundation has other ideas

WILLIAMSTOWN — A nonprofit is working to raise enough money to buy a 10-acre parcel in South Williamstown in an ongoing effort to preserve local farmland.

The land in question is a part of Sweet Brook Farm and borders Woodcock and Oblong Roads. Sweet Brook uses it for grazing cattle.

The property belongs to the ex-wife of the farm’s co-owner and she has an offer to sell the parcel for $745,000. But because it is in Chapter 61, a special tax status for agricultural acreage, the town has the first right of refusal. That means the town could offer the same amount for the land and it would have priority as a buyer.

The prospective buyer has indicated the land would be developed for housing. That could mean one house — or several on the 10-acre plot.

If another party wants to conserve the land, the town can assign its purchase right to the third party, which would be able to purchase the parcel for the same price. That third party is the Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation.

The town faces a deadline to buy the property or to assign it to another buyer.

The Select Board will host a public hearing Nov. 28 on the sale of the land to allow public input and to hear if the Rural Lands Foundation has a financing plan. If it does, the group would have until Jan. 17 to finalize the plan. A sale would have to close in April.

Hugh Daley, chairman of the Williamstown Select Board, said the land has been for sale for a few years. He said it is unlikely the town would be interested in buying it.

“It’s not something we really want to do,” he said. But allowing the foundation to take over the purchase would be a good way to keep the land for agricultural uses. “They are great stewards of property, but then the problem becomes funding,” Daley said. “If they can show us a solid financing plan, we’re fine with it.”

During Monday’s Select Board meeting, Greg Islan, president of Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation, said that if they do purchase the property, it would be restricted in perpetuity as farmland.

“We are interested in taking over this property,” he said.

The foundation is seeking state grants, private donations, and possibly some gap funding in the form of loans.

Sarah Lipinski, co-owner of Sweet Brook Farm, said she is grateful for the effort to preserve the parcel as farmland. “We appreciate your support in trying to conserve this public asset,” she said. “And public access to it is fine, it’s better for business and better for the community.”

Robin Sears, executive director of the foundation, said the group is actively putting together a financial formula to complete the sale. It will likely be a combination of several sources, such a private donors and funding grants, unless a funding angel shows up and donates the entire amount.

If they do purchase the parcel, Sears said, it would be leased to a farmer. They might install a short trail and a picnic table for folks to relax and enjoy the scenic spot.