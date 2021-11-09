Push on in Williamstown to find a second interim town manager

WILLIAMSTOWN — A new year approaches without a Town Hall leader in place in Williamstown. Officials are working on the double-quick to remedy that.

Quote "This is a slot we'd like to fill well and quickly.” — Andrew Hogeland, Williamstown Select Board chair, on the next interim town manager

WHAT’S HAPPENING: On Friday, members of the Select Board will interview candidates to replace interim Town Manager Charles T. Blanchard, who is leaving his temporary post. Rather than have Blanchard hand off the Town Hall baton to a new, permanent manager, as hoped, the town is looking for another five- or six-month fill-in as it restarts a search for a new manager after the Select Board’s Oct. 22 decision not to hire either of two finalists.

Andrew Hogeland, the board’s chair, said at Monday’s meeting that one or more candidates for the interim job will be interviewed Friday.

“We're kind of running out of time,” he told colleagues. “If one of these [candidates] works, we want to get it locked up quickly if we can. This is a slot we'd like to fill well and quickly.”

THE OTHER SEARCH: Meantime, a renewed search for a permanent successor to Jason Hoch, who left the job last spring, is to start after the first of the year and run for several months. The interim manager will be eligible to apply for the full-time post.

A NEW LEADER’S DUTIES: As they recruit for a second interim leader, members of the board are shaping a list of job expectations. They include advancing a streetlight conversion using LED fixtures; devising a more user-friendly town website; helping to circulate a community survey about the creation of a municipal broadband network; and tackling various information technology issues.

Also on the list: instituting changes in human resources policies after a recent audit; advancing use of a new personnel manual; supporting a project called Williamstown CARES to improve community and police relations; and backing an update to the town’s master plan.

One of the biggest duties for the next interim manager, Blanchard said, is to prepare the budget for the next fiscal year.

"That's gonna take a lot of time for the town manager to work with the Finance Committee and to work with the board and so forth,” he said. “There are, you know, standard responsibilities of the town manager that certainly are going to come up and be part of this.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Member Jeff Johnson expressed concern that the town could be losing out on funding opportunities, given changes in leadership. And he urged that the interim manager emphasize the right tasks.

“We want to have some actual goals that are attainable with timelines and measurements,” Johnson said. “You know, I don't want somebody to just be here, keeping the lights on. I just want to make sure we have some concrete benchmark measurements. … I'm watching other towns work circles around us, to be honest, and this isn't anything against anybody in our town government.”

Member Wade Hasty said the board needs to be ready to evaluate an interim leader’s performance. “So, if we do have to extend [the length of the position], that there is a check on our end, as a Select Board, that we've done our due diligence and not just blindly approved something.”

Member Hugh Daley suggested that the list of duties be given careful thought, bringing up tasks that are doable and most needed.

“Nobody's gonna be able to complete all of these things in the next six months,” he said of the list read aloud by Hogeland. “I think if it could have been completed in six months, Charlie would have finished them.”