Williamstown offering town manager job to Robert Menicocci

WILLIAMSTOWN — After narrowing it down to two candidates, the Select Board will first offer the town manager position to Robert Menicocci.

The Select Board voted Saturday afternoon to enter into contract negotiations with Menicocci. If he does not accept the job, the board plans to negotiate with its second final candidate, Alex Torpey.

Though the board chose Menicocci as its initial pick, members praised both candidates in their deliberations Saturday. "We love both these candidates, (they) definitely have different strengths," member Jeff Johnson said, "but we're in a no lose situation."

Others agreed. “I think they are both spectacular," member Jane Patton said.

If negotiations with Menicocci don't work out, "I want to be able to reach out very quickly to the second candidate," Select Board Chair Andrew Hogeland said. "I'd like to get one of them and not let the second one get away just by being slow."

The Select Board interviewed the two final candidates on Friday.

Menicocci currently lives in Santa Cruz, Calif., and has been the agency director of the Santa Clara County Social Services Agency in San Jose since 2015. He has also worked for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health as deputy commissioner of management and budget, and had various positions at the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance.

Torpey is a New Jersey-based consultant. Previously, he worked as an adjunct professor of governance and technology at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., and was elected mayor and village president in South Orange Village.

Williamstown has long been looking for a its next manager. Former Town Manager Jason Hoch left the post in February 2021, and in the year since, Charles Blanchard has been the interim town manager. In October, the board interviewed candidates, but decided not to offer them the position.