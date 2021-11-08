Williamstown officials say settlement with sergeant clears way to strengthen police force

WILLIAMSTOWN — By resolving “issues” with a longtime police sergeant, Williamstown can focus on the steps it is taking, after more than a year of upheaval, to restore confidence in public safety, officials say.

In the town’s first public statement about the departure of Sgt. Scott E. McGowan, two leaders called Monday for a new era of cooperation between police officials and residents, 15 months after allegations leveled by McGowan rattled community trust in the Williamstown Police Department.

A week ago, McGowan ended a two-decade career with the department by resigning in the face of a move by the town to end his employment. He had spent eight months on paid administrative leave after all fellow members of the department assailed his conduct in a written manifesto of alleged misconduct.

Sources say embattled Williamstown police sergeant is off the force as of midnight Two sources tell The Eagle that Sgt. Scott E. McGowan's 19-year full-time career with the Williamstown Police Department was to end as of midnight Monday.

On Monday, Andrew Hogeland, chair of the Select Board, and Interim Town Manager Charles Blanchard confirmed McGowan’s resignation, as of Oct. 31, and said the agreement reached with McGowan prevents further distraction from progress they say the town has made to rebuild trust in law enforcement.

“We hope that all residents and the Police will cooperate with each other and move the Town forward,” said a statement released Monday by Hogeland and Blanchard.

The officials said that by resolving an employment dispute with McGowan, “the Town can move forward to address the challenging issues confronting the Town. It avoids the expense and distraction of protracted legal proceedings and helps the Town and the Williamstown Police Department to concentrate its resources on a number of projects for the improvement of the entire community.”

In an August 2020 federal lawsuit, McGowan alleged that some members of the police department, including its chief, Kyle Johnson, had engaged in racial and sexual harassment. Officers would later say McGowan participated in the behavior he criticized and was guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer. A series of stories in The Eagle detailed misconduct by McGowan over the course of his career.

This fall, in a move that reignited old arguments, McGowan filed a second complaint against the town with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

Newly retired Williamstown sergeant will drop his retaliation complaint against the town The bias complaint a police sergeant filed last month against Williamstown will be withdrawn, in light of his resignation this week.

As part of the recent settlement, McGowan agreed to drop that complaint, as has been reported, and the town cancelled a planned Civil Service hearing at which it was expected to make a case to remove McGowan from his position, based on findings from outside investigations into complaints about his conduct on the force.

McGowan issued a statement last week saying he had been an exemplary member of the force.

Blanchard and Hogeland said that with McGowan no longer a point of dispute, the town can focus on these continuing projects:

— Having the police department, now led by Interim Chief Mike Ziemba, engage further with the “Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships” program developed by the U.S. Department of Justice. The program seeks to help residents in any community overcome barriers in their relationships with police. Since July, a community council Ziemba created has been meeting. The group includes residents who, the statement said, “had been critical of police practices.”

— The police department will take additional steps toward securing certification under the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Program. That project, which could take years, has already involved revising and updating the department’s written policies, the statement said. Meantime, officers are enrolled in a variety of specialized training programs to lift their level of professionalism.

— Separately, the Williamstown Community Assessment and Research program continues to study the town’s public safety needs, using a team of voluntary social workers. The program is conducting interviews with residents. The goal, Monday’s statement said, is to “create a better sense of safety and well-being and improved policing practices.”

Blanchard announced Monday that Jen James, the project’s research director, has resigned. Her work will be continued by Abby Reifsnyder, a licensed independent clinical social worker who has been involved with the project since it began.