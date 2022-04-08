Williamstown manager search whittled down down to two applicants

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Town Manager Search Screening Committee has announced the selection of two finalists for the position of town manager.
Applicants Robert Menicocci and Alex Torpey are being interviewed today (Friday) by the Select Board. They will be at The Log in downtown Williamstown for a meet-and-greet with residents from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Select Board will continue its deliberations on Saturday afternoon. An announcement of an appointment could come soon after.
Menicocci is a resident of Santa Cruz, California and has been employed as agency director of the Santa Clara County Social Services Agency in San Jose since 2015. He served as chief deputy director from 2014 to 2015.
Prior to that, from 2012 to 2014, Menicocci worked for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health in Boston as deputy commissioner of management and budget. He has also served as deputy director for administration at the Lake Count Behavioral Health in Lakeport, California, and as director of government services for AP Associates in Newbury.
For 12 years starting in 1990, Menicocci worked for the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance in Boston in three different positions, the last one being director of the Office of Budget, Cost Control and Procurement.
In his cover letter to apply for the town manager position, Menicocci wrote that he is excited about the position.
“The position combines my passion for public service with my extensive finance and operational experience in leading large-scale government organizations through transformative strategic initiatives to optimize organizational capacity, instill active and disciplined cultures, unlock entrenched thinking, and foster an inclusive, trust-based culture,” he wrote.
At Brandeis University in Waltham, Menicocci earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Fine Arts and Art History. He also earned a Master’s Degree in Management.
The second candidate, Alex Torpey, has been working as a consultant based in New Jersey since 2015. He has been an adjunct professor of governance and technology at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, since 2014. In 2019 and 2020, Torpey also held the post of business administrator in Lambertville, New Jersey. He has also served as borough administrator in Leonia, New Jersey. He was elected mayor and village president in South Orange Village at the age of 23 in 2011.
Torpey earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and American law at Hampshire College in Amherst. He earned his master’s in public administration at the City University of New York.
Williamstown Interim Town Manager Charles Blanchard has been serving in the post since April 2021, taking over from former Town Manager Jason Hoch, who resigned in February 2021.
The Select Board had interviewed two candidates for the full-time post in October 2021, but passed on both, and restarted the search from scratch, using professional search consultant GovHR.
The search consultant gathered five candidates for the search committee to interview, out of more than 13 original applicants.
Once the selection is complete, the town and the finalist will negotiate a contract for both the length of the contract and amount of compensation.