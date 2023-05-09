Williamstown voters choose two Select Board members in four-way race

WILLIAMSTOWN — Two candidates — Andy Hogeland and Stephanie Boyd — claimed victory in Tuesday’s town election, defeating Andrea Bryant and Paul Harsch in a four-way race.
Hogeland, an incumbent seeking his fourth term, earned 700 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday night. Stephanie Boyd, Williams College’s Zilkha Center for Environmental Initiatives founding director, earned 523 votes.
Bryant, who had temporarily dropped out of the race before rejoining late, earned 382 votes. Harsch, a real estate agent, earned 131 votes.
Housing, taxes and the environment are among the town issues the candidates said are important during election season.
Housing in particular has become a hot-button issue: Boyd and Harsch drew a distinction between their candidacies when Boyd expressed her favor for measures allowing accessory dwelling units, and single-family homes to be converted into two-family homes. Harsch disagreed.
Races for the Planning Board and library board of trustees were uncontested, with Cory Campbell and Benjamin Greenfield elected to the Planning Board and Alexander Carlisle and Katherine Evans elected library trustees.