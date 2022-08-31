Williamtown voters to decide whether town moves forwarding with $20 funding plan for new fire station

WILLIAMSTOWN — Will the town finally begin building a long-awaited replacement for its 72-year-old fire station?
That will be up to town residents this fall, when they will vote on a $20 million bond package that would fund construction of the new building. An exact date hasn't been set for the meeting by the fire district’s Prudential Committee.
But Elaine Neely, chair of the Williamstown Fire District Building Committee, said town vote would happen in late October, and would need at least two-thirds of the votes to pass.
The new station would be about 27,500 square feet and provide sanitary space to get geared up. There would also be a separate space to shed the gear and clean it, and a shower to sanitize the firefighters before they don street clothes and head home.
“People are going to criticize the size of the building, but it’s being built to last 50 years or more,” Neely said.
Other spaces will include administrative space, meeting room, training spaces, vehicle bays and plenty of storage. The new station would be built on a vacant parcel owned by the fire district on Main Street, bordered by Linear Park Drive on the east and Aubuchon Hardware to the west.
While the designs are still underway, the fire district is seeking grants and donations to help fund the project.
Once the funding is secured, construction would likely start in the spring of 2023, with completion expected in late 2024 or early 2025.
There will be a public outreach campaign starting after Labor Day to educate townsfolk about the project and the safety concerns at the current station, according to Jim Kolesar, also a member of the building committee.
“A lot has changed since 1950,” he said. “There are more calls for service, bigger vehicles and new safety needs,” he said. “So it really is time for us to have a fire station that is up-to-date and safe.”
Fire departments around the country, and here in Berkshire County, are transitioning away from all-volunteer crews, because there are fewer people who have time to make the commitment.
The two-story building will include bunk rooms for up to eight people, anticipating a time when volunteers are no longer enough to staff the department. Officials expect to see at least a couple of paid firefighters to join the ranks in Williamstown in five to 10 years.
The existing 5,000-square-foot fire station was built in 1950. The three-bay station isn't big enough to house the four firetrucks and, at the same time, safely accommodate firefighters gearing up for a call.
A 2019 report conducted by Municipal Resources Inc. found the town to be at "moderate to high level of risk" of firefighter or civilian injury due to issues such as an inadequate and outdated fire station.
“The existing building is woefully inadequate, violates OSHA regulations, and is even dangerous for firefighters to get into their gear for a fire call,” Neely said.
There is about eight feet between the firetrucks in the current station, and the firefighters have to gear up between the trucks, as that is the only place to do it. One of the safety risks involves the carcinogenic smoke and air-borne particles typically emitted in a house fire, a chemical exposure that infiltrates through firefighting gear, and without proper sanitation could be carried home and exposed to family members.
There are roughly 25 volunteer firefighters in the Williamstown Fire Department. They responded to 241 calls last year, including 10 mutual aid calls.