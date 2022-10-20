Williamstown voters will be asked in January to OK a new $20 million fire station

WILLIAMSTOWN – The Prudential Committee that operates the Williamstown Fire Department, wanting clearer cost estimates, has postponed a special town meeting that will consider building a new station for around $20 million.

The session will be moved from Dec. 7 to early in January, according to an announcement by Jim Kolesar, a member of the committee, during a Wednesday public forum on plans for the station.

Town voters will be asked to approved a financing plan for construction of a 27,000-square-foot, two-story station on Main Street next to the Aubuchon Hardware store. Kolesar said construction costs will be roughly $18 million, with other costs, including design and permitting, pushing the total to over $20 million.

Voters will be asked to approve bonds to finance the project.

Grants and other incentive funding are being pursued, but the results won’t come in until early 2023.

Kolesar said construction expenses will increase with time because of inflation in the cost of building supplies, which has been unusually high. Kolesar said there are signs cost increases are slowing. Waiting another month will help the committee get a more accurate read on costs.

Future public forums will seek to brief voters on the need for the new station.

According to Elaine Neely, chair of the Williamstown Fire District Building Committee, the measure will need at least two-thirds of votes to pass.

The existing 5,000-square-foot station was built in 1950. The three-bay station isn't big enough to house the department's four firetrucks and, at the same time, safely accommodate firefighters gearing up for a call.

A 2019 report by Municipal Resources Inc. evaluated buildings in town and the department's facilities, apparatus and operations. It found the town to be at "moderate to high level of risk" of firefighter or civilian injury due to issues related to the inadequate and outdated fire station.

The facility has no room for expansion, is not energy-efficient, lacks space for larger firetrucks and storage. Heating, electrical and plumbing systems are outdated and in violation of OSHA and building codes.

In the current station, firefighters have to gear up between trucks. When vehicles are departing or arriving, that can be risky.

Another of the current risks involves the carcinogenic smoke and air-borne particles typically emitted during a house fire, a chemical exposure that infiltrates through firefighting gear and without proper sanitation can be carried home and expose family members.

A new station would provide a sanitary space to get geared up, and a separate space to shed the gear and clean it, along with a shower to sanitize the firefighters before they don street clothes and head home.

If funding is secured, construction could start next spring, with completion expected in late 2024 or early 2025.

During his presentation Wednesday, Kolesar explained that nearly every aspect of firefighting has changed since the station was built.

There are more calls for service, bigger vehicles and new safety regulations.

Fire departments around the country, and in Berkshire County, are transitioning away from all-volunteer crews, because there are fewer people volunteering. A new station in Williamstown would include sleeping quarters for paid staff in the future to be sure that town has fire protection during weekdays.

The two-story building would include bunk rooms for eight people, anticipating a time when volunteers are no longer enough to staff the department. Officials expect to see at least a couple of paid firefighters join the ranks in Williamstown in five to 10 years.

Other areas in a new station would include administrative space, a meeting room, training spaces, six vehicle bays and plenty of storage.

There are roughly 25 volunteer firefighters in the Williamstown Fire Department. They responded to 241 calls last year, including 10 mutual aid calls.