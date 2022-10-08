Mass Save Community First Partnership arrives in Williamstown to help residents pay less for energy this winter

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown has been selected to participate in a program that will help households and businesses offset rising energy costs this winter.
The program, Mass Save's Community First Partnership, is offered by local Mass Save sponsors that include Berkshire Gas and National Grid. Williamstown is one of 30 communities selected to participate.
The goals of the program in Williamstown are to conduct 145 insulation upgrades, 80 high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment upgrades through the use of heat pumps, and 25 small business energy assessments.
During an information session about the program Sept. 28 at the Milne Public Library, officials said the goal is to boost participation from renters, landlords, Limited English Proficiency residents, low-to-moderate income households and small businesses through targeted outreach.
“Williamstown was eligible partly because of our population with moderate- to low-income [households],” said Nancy Nylen, a member of the COOL Committee. “We especially want to get the word out to landlords so our renters can benefit as well.”
The first step for participants will be a no-cost energy assessment of their building to identify energy-saving opportunities, such as insulation, heating and cooling equipment upgrades.
"When Williamstown residents use the masssave.com/williamstown link or dedicated phone number (413-613-4937), Mass Save will refer people who meet the income guidelines for no-cost weatherization services to BCAC — and they will take care of the home energy assessment," Nylen said.
The Mass Save sponsors offer up to 100 percent off the cost of the newly assessment-identified upgrades. Participants can also receive no-cost energy-saving products such as water-saving devices and programmable thermostats.
The window-mounted heat pumps use significantly less energy to heat and cool homes than traditional forms of heating and cooling.
As a part of the program, Williamstown was provided with Energy Advocate Sherdyl Fernandez-Aubert to help residents and businesses navigate the program one on one.
“Having our own dedicated energy advocate should help residents navigate how to access all the program’s resources and incentives," said Robert Menicocci, Williamstown town manager. “This is a great step toward our town’s Net Zero carbon emission goal and an extension of our long partnership with our citizen-led COOL committee.”
Through the program, Williamstown is eligible for up to $25,000 in funding each year for three years to fund the project and will be eligible for marketing and technical support from the Mass Save sponsors.
Williamstown is working with Berkshire Gas and National Grid along with partners including Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, CLEAResult, and the Center for EcoTechnology to provide cost-saving energy efficiency solutions to all residents, small businesses, houses of worship and local nonprofits.