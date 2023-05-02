Windsor residents approve budget, including bumps in police pay, at its annual Town Meeting

WINDSOR — Recruiting for the Windsor Police Department has been a challenge.
When the town posted for open positions, Police Chief Kip Buoymaster said he only had two applications and they "were both people that had been in trouble and probably can't get a job anywhere." Though there isn't a lot of crime, Buoymaster gets complaints constantly about issues around town — people text him and even call his wife, he said. The department is budgeted for four people, but only has two.
"If I could have two more people working," Buoymaster said on Monday at the town's annual meeting, "we could have that cruiser out ... and get the speeders people complain about."
The Select Board checked what other police departments paid. “We found we were paying a lot less than other tiny towns," Select Board member Chris Cozzaglio said. "We are trying to make our wages a little more competitive."
Soon, pay for police officers will go from $18.75 per hour to $22.75, and the chief's pay will increase from $21.60 per hour to $31.
Those pay increases were passed at the town's annual meeting Monday evening. Residents gathered at Town Hall to set a $2.5 million budget and approved using $229,600 in free cash for items including $139,000 for a new plow truck and $15,000 for a zero-turn mower and trailer. Voter turnout was about 6 percent — 42 of the town's 678 registered voters came, according to Sandra Zink, the town's registrar of voters.
"I'm not expecting this to be highly controversial, but there could very well be differences of opinion," moderator Ben Benderson said as he opened the meeting from the front of the room, sitting under a banner from the town's 250th celebration in 2021.
Benderson's suspicion was correct and there was little controversy. All 10 articles passed unanimously, with just one amendment made to an article after a resident spotted a minor mathematical error. Though the articles all passed, residents peppered town officials with questions, going through the budget line-by-line asking about issues like snow plowing, lawn mowing and salaries.
Why did the Town Administrator's budgeted salary jump 27 percent from last year, one resident asked. The hourly salary increased by 5.9 percent, the same as other town positions, but the hours increased, said Scott Rogers, chair of the Finance Committee.
After about an hour and a half, all items had been passed.
“Congratulations, Windsor, we have a budget," Benderson said.
He reminded the group that the town's election is scheduled for Monday, May 8. "Despite the fact there are no contested positions I think everybody needs at least one vote or we’re in trouble," he said, closing the meeting. "And it's nice for people to feel like they are supported by the town. I hope you can vote.”