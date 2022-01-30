NORTH ADAMS — After a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2021, WinterFest is coming back to the city with ice skating, wagon rides, and ice sculptures.
The downtown festival is scheduled for Feb. 19.
There will be a farmers market, a craft fair, a campfire, ice sculpture carving, and, weather permitting, playing in the snow at Colegrove Park, said Suzy Helme, the event's coordinator. Activities also include horse drawn wagon rides up and down Main Street and the city's skating rink will offer free admission and rentals.
Because of the pandemic, there won't be the usual chowder cook-off. "Unfortunately that's one of the more popular events," Helme said. "We will have to have fun without it this year."
More information will be posted on the North Adams Tourism Facebook page, Helme said.