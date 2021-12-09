ADAMS — To fanfare organized by the Here at Home Committee, SPC Corbin Victor Richardson, 22, an Adams native, returned home Thursday from a tour of duty in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia with the Army National Guard.
Richardson, who was deployed in January, was greeted at Albany International Airport in New York by his father, Army veteran John Richardson, an Adams native, his mother, Ellen, a native of Williamstown, and his siblings, Lydia, 21, and Austin, 17.
Richardson was the beneficiary of the Here at Home Committee, a local group that organizes welcome-back celebrations for soldiers.
They were chauffeured to Massachusetts and received a police escort from the Berkshire Mall to their home on Meadow Lane in Adams. Six cruisers, including from the Massachusetts State Police, Lanesborough, Cheshire and Adams police, took part in the escort.
Upon reaching his home Adams, Richardson was met by family and friends, who held American flags and lined the driveway up to his family’s home. As he got out of the chauffeured black SUV, he was greeted by about 30 people, including his paternal grandparents, Marie and Robert Richardson, who is an Army veteran. Aunts, uncles, cousins and co-workers braved the cold to welcome him.
“It’s so good to be here,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting any of this.”
After some hugs, Richardson was honored by Kathy Mickle of the Here at Home Committee with a plaque, and Select Board member Joseph Nowak read a poem, followed by a recording by singer-songwriter Mary Verdi.
“Thank you for standing up for freedom,” Verdi sang.
Richardson was grateful to be home, as was his family.
“You’re just so proud, you cannot stand it,” said Vicky Abate, Richardson’s aunt. “This kid couldn’t be more loved, dedicated and brave. He’s a good soul.”
“I just feel lighter [now that he is home],” said his mother, who had tears in her eyes.
Richardson graduated in 2017 from McCann Technical School, where he competed and placed in the top three for four consecutive years at SkillsUSA. He was a football captain and National Honor Society inductee.
He attended and played football at Norwich University, where he enrolled in the Corp of Cadets. There, he enlisted in the Vermont National Guard.
He has been in the Army National Guard for four years of his six-year tour.
Richardson was an honor graduate from basic training and was awarded an Army Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service medals, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and an Overseas Service Ribbon.
Richardson competed in many Navy Seals Bonefrog challenges and is an avid fisherman.
He is an employee of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Adams.
“I’m going to take a couple of weeks, unwind and ease back in,” Richardson said.
Though he lamented missing watching his younger brother, a high school senior, play football this past fall, he was looking forward to the holidays with his family, and the comforts of home — including nonmilitary food and being in his own bed.